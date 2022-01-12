                 

News

Combi tickets attract demand for European

2022 European Brass Band Championship Festival has been boosted by Combi-ticket demand.

European
  The Combi-tickets are proving very popular for brass band fans

Wednesday, 12 January 2022

        

Combi-tickets, which enable brass band fans to no less than five major events at the 2022 European Brass Band Championships in Birmingham are selling out fast according to event organisers Brass Bands England.

A large proportion have already been purchased for attractions at Symphony Hall and Birmingham Town Hall as the pinnacle European festival returns to England for the first time in 15 years.

Saving

The Combi-ticket enables people to make a price saving of £41 saving against purchasing for individual events, and is the only way to access the best available seats in the stalls, circle and upper circle.

What's included?

Speaking on the full line-up for the event, BBE CEO Kenny Crookston told 4BR: "Those with a 'Combi-ticket' will gain access to five absolutely jam-packed events, providing the chance to hear the world's leading bands and performers right here on our doorstep."

Events included in the EBBF Combi Ticket are:

The European Youth Brass Band Contest
The European Brass Band Championship: Set Test-piece
The European Brass Band Championship: Challenge Section
The European Brass Band Championship: Championship Own-choice
EBBF Gala Concert with the Louis Dowdeswell Big Band and Cory Band

In addition, it also includes the Awards Ceremony and a celebratory Player's Closing Party.

Access

Kenny Crookston continued: "Along with access to the entire Championships, Combi Ticket holders will have the best seats in the house at that fantastic Gala concert. It's sure to be fantastic evening to round off a memorable weekend."

How to book

Get your weekend Combi Ticket or book for individual events at:
https://bmusic.co.uk/ebbf-2022

Details are also given of the full Festival programme.

For more information about the European Brass Band Festival please visit the Brass Bands England website at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/ebbf

        

European

