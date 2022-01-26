Interview with Jessica Sneeringer

We chat to the Musical Director of Athena Brass in the USA — a remarkable brass band with an unique ethos.

4BR is joined by Jessica Sneeringer, the Musical Director of Athena Brass — a band that champions the advancement of musicians and composers identifying as female.

The band, named after the GreeK Goddess of Wisdom. Formed in 2003 at the International Women's Brass Conference, it has become a highly successful and influential organisation that has also enjoyed considerable artistic acclaim — especially since Jessica took the helm in 2012.

Jessica talks about how the band was formed, its ethos and outlook, the players and its future plans.

To find out more about Athena Brass go to: www.athenabrassband.com