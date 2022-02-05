                 

*
banner

News

Black Dyke announces Festival attractions

There will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the music making at the forthcoming Black Dyke Brass Festival in May.

Black Dyke
  Black Dyke offers a warm welcome to as many people as possible to their festival in May

Saturday, 05 February 2022

        

The Black Dyke Band has announced details of its 2022 Brass Festival, which this year will take place at Dewsbury Town Hall on Sunday 22nd May.

Supported by Geneva Group the event will be rounded off with a Gala Concert at 3.00pm.

Workshops

The day starts with a 'Cornet Spotlight' led by Richard Marshall, as well as a 'Lower Brass Workshop' for horns, baritones, euphoniums, trombones and tubas led by Brett Baker, Siobhan Bates and Dan Thomas.

Registration commences at 9.00am. The cost for each workshop is £10.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Content for the workshops will start with a warm up before exploring practice regimes and sight-reading sessions with an opportunity to play an exciting ensemble work.

The Gala Concert rounds off a great interactive day which we hope helps reignite the passion for what people love doing best — playing in a brass band."

Cornets players should contact Richard Marshall: richardmarshall76@yahoo.com
Lower Brass should contact Brett Baker: brett.trombone@googlemail.com

Gala Concert

The Gala Concert will see the band perform a first half of 'A Fantasy of Joy' by recently appointed Composer in Residence, Fredrick Schjelderup, a new selection 'Strictly Black Dyke' that includes 'Let's Face the Music and Dance', 'Libertango' and Ravel's 'Bolero', before closing with Paul Lovatt-Cooper's latest work, 'Above and Beyond'.

The second half will feature the Yorkshire Youth Band in Fredrick Schelderup's appropriately named commission 'New Beginnings', before the massed bands, that also include Armthorpe Elmfield, Delph and Murley, perform classics including 'Liberty Bell', 'Breezin' Down Broadway', '76 Trombones' and '1812 Overture'.

Tickets:

Tickets can be obtained from the Dewsbury Town Hall Box Office 01484 225755 and for further information, please contact Alison Childs, Festival Administrator on alison4horn@btinternet.com

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Ty Cerdd

Sell your music not your soul...

February 5 • A free on-line session will help composers, writers and bands know just what it takes to keep control of their musical identity.

Black Dyke

Black Dyke announces Festival attractions

February 5 • There will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the music making at the forthcoming Black Dyke Brass Festival in May.

Yuhang

Busy schedule for Tredegar euph star

February 5 • Yu-Hang Yang is widening his artistic profile with concert recitals and on-line teaching roles.

Helicopter

Friary supports Air Ambulance service

February 5 • The festive carol playing of Friary Brass has helped keep a fantastic Air Ambulance service in the air.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Salon Orchestra

Friday 4 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Glossop Old Band - Blackley Band

Sunday 6 February • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street. Glossop. SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - St George's Hall

Saturday 12 February • Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

Otley Brass Association - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 12 February • Fewston Church, Harrogate HG31SU

wantage silver band - Les Neish Tuba Artist

Saturday 12 February • The Beacon, Wantage OX12 9BX

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

February 5 • Following some exciting signings we have 1 piece of our area jigsaw to put in place.. if you are a PERCUSSIONIST (KIT OR TUNED) we need you.. rehearsals on a wed in our own bandroom so no setting up and down each rehearsal.

Garforth Brass

February 4 • Garforth Brass, a friendly 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for cornet players to complete the line-up for concerts and contesting. We are currently preparing for the Yorkshire Area contest in Huddersfield where we hope to do well.

Forest of Dean Brass

February 4 • . Do you fancy playing Spectrum at the West of England Areas in April? We are currently looking for a Front Row Cornet to complete our line-up. We rehearse on a Tuesday and Thursday at our bandroom in Yorkley, Forest of Dean GL15 4TA

Pro Cards »

David Frame


Bass/Tenor Trombone Player, Adjudicator (Member of AoBBA) Occasional Conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top