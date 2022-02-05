Black Dyke announces Festival attractions

There will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the music making at the forthcoming Black Dyke Brass Festival in May.

The Black Dyke Band has announced details of its 2022 Brass Festival, which this year will take place at Dewsbury Town Hall on Sunday 22nd May.

Supported by Geneva Group the event will be rounded off with a Gala Concert at 3.00pm.

Workshops

The day starts with a 'Cornet Spotlight' led by Richard Marshall, as well as a 'Lower Brass Workshop' for horns, baritones, euphoniums, trombones and tubas led by Brett Baker, Siobhan Bates and Dan Thomas.

Registration commences at 9.00am. The cost for each workshop is £10.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Content for the workshops will start with a warm up before exploring practice regimes and sight-reading sessions with an opportunity to play an exciting ensemble work.

The Gala Concert rounds off a great interactive day which we hope helps reignite the passion for what people love doing best — playing in a brass band."

Cornets players should contact Richard Marshall: richardmarshall76@yahoo.com

Lower Brass should contact Brett Baker: brett.trombone@googlemail.com

Gala Concert

The Gala Concert will see the band perform a first half of 'A Fantasy of Joy' by recently appointed Composer in Residence, Fredrick Schjelderup, a new selection 'Strictly Black Dyke' that includes 'Let's Face the Music and Dance', 'Libertango' and Ravel's 'Bolero', before closing with Paul Lovatt-Cooper's latest work, 'Above and Beyond'.

The second half will feature the Yorkshire Youth Band in Fredrick Schelderup's appropriately named commission 'New Beginnings', before the massed bands, that also include Armthorpe Elmfield, Delph and Murley, perform classics including 'Liberty Bell', 'Breezin' Down Broadway', '76 Trombones' and '1812 Overture'.

Tickets:

Tickets can be obtained from the Dewsbury Town Hall Box Office 01484 225755 and for further information, please contact Alison Childs, Festival Administrator on alison4horn@btinternet.com