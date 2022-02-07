Ivors Composer Awards 2022

Although it will be no specific 'Wind and Brass Band' category — works for the medium can be nominated.

The Ivors Academy has announced that its flagship Ivors Composer Awards will take place on Tuesday 15th November at the British Museum in London.

Celebrating its twentieth anniversary, they celebrate creative excellence by composers across classical, jazz and sound arts.

Each winner receives a coveted Ivor Novello Award, first presented in 1956, and which are widely recognised as a pinnacle of artistic achievement.

Nominations

4BR understands that although there will be no reinstatement of the specific 'Wind and Brass Band' category, which was dropped in 2020, nominations can be made for works by brass band composers in other categories.

The categories and rules for entry will be published ahead of the public call for submissions on 30th May.

The Ivors Composer Awards are sponsored by PRS for Music with BBC Radio 3 its broadcast partner. BBC Radio 3 will broadcast the awards ceremony in a special edition of the New Music Show on Saturday 19th November.

Appreciation

Speaking following the announcement, Graham Davies, CEO of The Ivors Academy said: "We are proud that for two decades these awards have been judged by composers and presented to their peers for nothing else than creativity, craft and innovation.

An Ivor is a symbol of the respect and appreciation that composers have for each other, and these awards are an important moment celebrate the most incredible achievements in classical, jazz and sound arts."

Entries will open on Monday 30th May and to be eligible works must have premiered to UK audiences between 1st April 2021 and 31st March 2022. Categories and rules for entry will be published ahead of the public call for submissions.

2022 Dates:

Monday 30th May

Entries open

Friday 8th July

Entries close

Tuesday 18th October

Nominations Announced

Tuesday 15th November

Winners announced at The Ivors Composer Awards

British Museum, London

Saturday 19th November

New Music Show Special, BBC Radio 3