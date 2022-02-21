Monday interview with Paul Jenkins

We catch up with the trombone playing MD of Pontardulais Band following their victory at the Welsh Open Entertainment Championship in Newport on the weekend.

It's the Monday interview on 4BR and we catch up with Paul Jenkins — the trombone playing MD of Pontardulais Town Band.

He stepped into the breach to pick up the trombone for contest solo action for the first time in 15 years to help his band claim the Welsh Open title — conducted by his great friend, Matthew Jenkins.

He tells 4BR how and why he was pressed into emergency action, something about the 'Storytellers' programme that he picked and what it now means for the band from 'The Bont' as they look ahead to the Welsh Regional Championships and their appearance at the British Open Spring Festival in May in Blackpool.