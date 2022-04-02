Results: 2022 West of England Regional Championships

Results:
Fourth Section:
Test-piece: Argos (Stephan Hodel)
Adjudicators: David Ashworth and Alan Widdop
1. Bideford Town Band (Mark Durham)*
2. Tewkesbury Town (Aidan Howgate)*
3. St Sythians (James Burns)
4. Saltash Town (Robert Julian)
5. Brunel Brass Academy (Daniel Hall)
6. Wincanton Silver (James White)
7. Shaftesbury Town Silver (Martin Hill)
8. Shanklin Town Brass (IoW) (Malcolm Lewis)
9. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn)
10. Test Valley Brass (Kevin Steward)
11. Illogan Sparnon Silver (Shaun Marsden)
*Invite to National Final