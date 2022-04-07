                 

Finals calls for qualifiers

The full list of qualifiers is now complete, so make sure you have booked your place in the best hotel for London and Cheltenham too.

Group hotel experts Rooms4groups is ready and waiting to help the qualifying bands for Cheltenham and London after the last of the 2022 Area contests was completed on the weekend.

Delighted to help

Rooms4groups Managing Director Maria Turley-Allerton says "Our congratulations go to all the bands that have qualified, and we know they will be nursing sore heads for a while yet.

However, we are here to ensure there are no headaches over booking hotels for Cheltenham and London and for making sure your trip's needs are fully catered for.

So pick up the phone and find out more — we are there to make your National Finals experience as easy and hassle free as possible."

Get in touch:

Specially negotiated Cheltenham and London finals hotel deals are available straight away:

All you have to do is contact rooms4groups directly at: bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk

        

