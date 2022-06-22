                 

French Championships announce set-works

Four of the five test-pieces for the 2023 French National Championships have been announced.

French National Championships
  The Championships take place in St Etienne next year

Wednesday, 22 June 2022

        

The Confederation Musicale de France has announced the list of set-works that will be used at the 2023 French National Championships to be held in St Etienne.

St Etienne

The 18th edition of the Championships will take place 650 seat Le Panassa Hall, part of the city's La ComÃ¨te cultural venue which was opened in 2021 over the weekend of the 28th/29th January and will feature works by Thierry Deleruyelle, Tom Davoren, Kevin Houben and Jared McCunnie.

The set-work for the elite Championship 'Honneur' Section has yet to be announced and is chosen by the President of the adjudication panel.

Test Pieces:


Division Honneur: To be announced
Division 1: Keystone (Thierry Deleruyelle)
Division 2 : Legacy (Tom Davoren)
Division 3 : Lake of the Moon (Kevin Houben)
Division 4 : Vengeance (Jared McCunnie)

        

