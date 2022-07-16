Fairlop head for Belgian tour

Fairlop Brass will undertake their fifth European tour later this month as they head for a memorable and moving visit to Belgium.

Fresh from a concert which raised over £1,800 for a local church, Essex based Fairlop Brass will now head off to Belgium on 21st July for what will be their fifth European tour.

After successful tours previously to Germany, France, Italy and Spain, 35 band members and supporters will now head to Belgium where they will be based at Blankenberge for their five-day visit.

Menin Gate

Whilst there they will perform a concert in Ypres Town Square, before they have the honour of being part of the daily memorial service at the Menin Gate.

They will also head to Gent to present an afternoon concert, although due to Covid-19 restrictions the band will not be able to be part of the annual Ghent Fest Music Festival.

Popular

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "In addition to the music a whole range of activities have been arranged including a battle field tour near Ypres, a trip to Bruges to include a canal boat ride, and, perhaps most popular of all, trips to a chocolate factory and a brewery!

MD Kevin Jordan added: "For a small unsponsored community band I think to have undertaken these trips, as well as recording three CD's is a fantastic achievement and shows that bands of all standards can make fantastic memories."