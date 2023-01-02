Gold standard attractions at Symphony Hall and Town Hall in 2023

Black Dyke, Cory, WFEL, Mnozil Brass, Fairey & Wallace Gromit and more to come as B:Music adds to its line-up of brass entertainment in 2023.

After a busy end to 2022, B:Music, the charity responsible for music promotion at both Symphony Hall and Town in Birmingham has announced a number of brass related events for 2023.

Black Dyke in Concert

It will start in January with 'Black Dyke Band in Concert'.

The Yorkshire Champion under Prof Nicholas Childs will bring their audience friendly repertoire to Symphony Hall on Sunday 22nd January (2.30pm).

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/black-dyke-band-in-concert

Wallace & Gromit

Continuing the family entertainment theme, the WFEL Fairey Band will provide the musical accompaniment at Birmingham Town Hall to the classic 1993 British stop-motion animated short film, 'Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers' on Saturday 25th March (2.30pm), as well as a programme of popular music.

Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers with Fairey Band — 25th March 2023 — Town Hall

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/wallace-and-gromit-the-wrong-trousers-with-live-brass-band

Mnozil Brass

On Friday 16th June (7.30pm) there is the long awaited return of Mnozil Brass with their fantastic 'Gold' programme at Symphony Hall.

This was due to have taken place in June 2022, and tickets for that event remain valid for this date. It is their only UK performance in 2023, so its one not to be missed.

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/mnozil-brass-gold

Later in the year the British Open Brass Band Championship and the Sunday afternoon Gala Concert will take place on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th September. Details and tickets will be announced at a later date.

Attractions

Speaking to 4BR, Chris Proctor, Head of Programme — B:Music, said: "After a busy 2022, which included the European Championships, and the return of the British Open, we're delighted to continue to develop our brass related attractions at B:Music

We are delighted to feature special performances once again from Black Dyke and Cory Bands and delighted to link up with WFEL Fairey for what promises to be great afternoon of entertainment with 'Wallace and Gromit'.

The return of Mnozil Brass is sure to be a very special occasion, and definitely one not to miss that's for sure!"

He added: "We're also delighted to be working with the likes of Services for Education, the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and Royal Birmingham Conservatoire to develop our annual Brass Gala performance in September — details of which will be announced in the near future.