Radio: Sunday Bandstand 1st January

Sunday Bandstand: 1st January

Sunday Bandstand: 1st January

Produced and presented by Chris Helme.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-1-january-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Malaguena

Ernesto Lecuona arr. Mark Freeh

Rigid Containers Group Band

MD: Bramwell Tovey



Abu Hassan

Carl Maria Von Weber arr. Gordon Langford

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes



The Blue Danube Op 314

Johann Strauss ll arr. Goff Richards

Sellers Engineering Band

MD: Phillip McCann



By The Time I Get To Phoenix

Jimmy Webb

Soloist: Derek Southcott

James Shepherd Versatile Brass

MD: Ray Woodfield



Evening Variations

Olaf Ritman

Amsterdam Staff Band

BM: Olaf Ritman



Show Me

Lerner & Lowe arr. Mark Freeh

The National Band of New Zealand

MD: David Gallaher



The Syncopated Clock

Leroy Anderson

Brass Band Berner Oberland

MD: James Gourlay



Three Dale Dances

Arthur Wood

Haworth Band

MD: John Moore



The Gift of Music

John Rutter arr. Luc Vertommen

Black Dyke Band

MD: Professor Nicholas Childs



The Last Call

Otto M. Schwarz

Brass Band Oberosterrich

MD: Hannes Buchegger



Old Panama March

Kenneth Alford

Onslow Brass Band

MD: Norman Goffin



Vita Destructa

Todd Smith

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: Professor David King



Batman Movie Theme

Danny Elfmann arr. Alan Catherall

Hawthorn Band

MD: Ken MacDonald



Cornet Classico

Joseph Horovitz

Soloists: Brian Grant and Philip Chalk

Williams Fairey Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes



You Raise Me Up

Rolf Lovland arr. Ray Farr

Soloist: Paul Robinson

Reg Vardy Band

MD: Ray Farr



The Wind and the Lion (Symphonic Suite)

Jerry Goldsmith arr. Chad Shoopman

Brass Band of Central Florida

MD: Chad Shoopman



A Psalm Of Praise

James Curnow

Dalmellington Band

MD: Archie Hutchison



Summit March

Frank Seymour arr: Edrich Siebert

Harry Mortimer and his All-Stars Band

MD: Harry Mortimer



Enjoy the show...