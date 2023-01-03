                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 1st January

More festive treats to enjoy over the festive period from Chris Helme.

Bandstand
  More great music from Chris Helme

Tuesday, 03 January 2023

        

Sunday Bandstand: 1st January

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-1-january-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Malaguena
Ernesto Lecuona arr. Mark Freeh
Rigid Containers Group Band
MD: Bramwell Tovey

Abu Hassan
Carl Maria Von Weber arr. Gordon Langford
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes

The Blue Danube Op 314
Johann Strauss ll arr. Goff Richards
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Phillip McCann

By The Time I Get To Phoenix
Jimmy Webb
Soloist: Derek Southcott
James Shepherd Versatile Brass
MD: Ray Woodfield

Evening Variations
Olaf Ritman
Amsterdam Staff Band
BM: Olaf Ritman

Show Me
Lerner & Lowe arr. Mark Freeh
The National Band of New Zealand
MD: David Gallaher

The Syncopated Clock
Leroy Anderson
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: James Gourlay

Three Dale Dances
Arthur Wood
Haworth Band
MD: John Moore

The Gift of Music
John Rutter arr. Luc Vertommen
Black Dyke Band
MD: Professor Nicholas Childs

The Last Call
Otto M. Schwarz
Brass Band Oberosterrich
MD: Hannes Buchegger

Old Panama March
Kenneth Alford
Onslow Brass Band
MD: Norman Goffin

Vita Destructa
Todd Smith
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Professor David King

Batman Movie Theme
Danny Elfmann arr. Alan Catherall
Hawthorn Band
MD: Ken MacDonald

Cornet Classico
Joseph Horovitz
Soloists: Brian Grant and Philip Chalk
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes

You Raise Me Up
Rolf Lovland arr. Ray Farr
Soloist: Paul Robinson
Reg Vardy Band
MD: Ray Farr

The Wind and the Lion (Symphonic Suite)
Jerry Goldsmith arr. Chad Shoopman
Brass Band of Central Florida
MD: Chad Shoopman

A Psalm Of Praise
James Curnow
Dalmellington Band
MD: Archie Hutchison

Summit March
Frank Seymour arr: Edrich Siebert
Harry Mortimer and his All-Stars Band
MD: Harry Mortimer

Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

Bandstand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 1st January

January 3 • More festive treats to enjoy over the festive period from Chris Helme.

