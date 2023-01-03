Radio: Sunday Bandstand 1st January

Sunday Bandstand: 1st January
Enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-1-january-2023/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Malaguena
Ernesto Lecuona arr. Mark Freeh
Rigid Containers Group Band
MD: Bramwell Tovey
Abu Hassan
Carl Maria Von Weber arr. Gordon Langford
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes
The Blue Danube Op 314
Johann Strauss ll arr. Goff Richards
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Phillip McCann
By The Time I Get To Phoenix
Jimmy Webb
Soloist: Derek Southcott
James Shepherd Versatile Brass
MD: Ray Woodfield
Evening Variations
Olaf Ritman
Amsterdam Staff Band
BM: Olaf Ritman
Show Me
Lerner & Lowe arr. Mark Freeh
The National Band of New Zealand
MD: David Gallaher
The Syncopated Clock
Leroy Anderson
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: James Gourlay
Three Dale Dances
Arthur Wood
Haworth Band
MD: John Moore
The Gift of Music
John Rutter arr. Luc Vertommen
Black Dyke Band
MD: Professor Nicholas Childs
The Last Call
Otto M. Schwarz
Brass Band Oberosterrich
MD: Hannes Buchegger
Old Panama March
Kenneth Alford
Onslow Brass Band
MD: Norman Goffin
Vita Destructa
Todd Smith
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Professor David King
Batman Movie Theme
Danny Elfmann arr. Alan Catherall
Hawthorn Band
MD: Ken MacDonald
Cornet Classico
Joseph Horovitz
Soloists: Brian Grant and Philip Chalk
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes
You Raise Me Up
Rolf Lovland arr. Ray Farr
Soloist: Paul Robinson
Reg Vardy Band
MD: Ray Farr
The Wind and the Lion (Symphonic Suite)
Jerry Goldsmith arr. Chad Shoopman
Brass Band of Central Florida
MD: Chad Shoopman
A Psalm Of Praise
James Curnow
Dalmellington Band
MD: Archie Hutchison
Summit March
Frank Seymour arr: Edrich Siebert
Harry Mortimer and his All-Stars Band
MD: Harry Mortimer
Enjoy the show...