Handel's home to undergo restoration

The London house of composer George Frideric Handel is set to undergo a £3million refurbishment.

The project at 25 Brook Street, which was his home from 1723 to his death in 1759 aims to restore the building's basement and ground floor to recreate its kitchen as well as the parlours in which he would have received gusts and patrons as well as sell tickets for his concerts.

Newly acquired art works and exhibits will also be displayed, with Simon Daniels, Director of Handel & Hendrix, which cares for the adjoining buildings which were home to the classical composer and the legendary rock guitarist, Jimi Hendrix stating that it was hoped that the project would make the building "engaging and accessible"to visitors.

