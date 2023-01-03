                 

*
banner

News

Handel's home to undergo restoration

The London home of the great George Frideric Handel is to be restored to former glory.

Handel
  Handel lived in London until his death

Tuesday, 03 January 2023

        

The London house of composer George Frideric Handel is set to undergo a £3million refurbishment.

The project at 25 Brook Street, which was his home from 1723 to his death in 1759 aims to restore the building's basement and ground floor to recreate its kitchen as well as the parlours in which he would have received gusts and patrons as well as sell tickets for his concerts.

Newly acquired art works and exhibits will also be displayed, with Simon Daniels, Director of Handel & Hendrix, which cares for the adjoining buildings which were home to the classical composer and the legendary rock guitarist, Jimi Hendrix stating that it was hoped that the project would make the building "engaging and accessible"to visitors.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

ROL

Closing date looms for entries to Royal Over-Seas League competition

January 3 • There is still just enough time to enter the prestigious Royal Over-Seas League Annual Music Competition.

Fodens

Foden's continue to conserve rich history

January 3 • The proud heritage of the National Champion continues to be preserved for future generations to enjoy.

Handel

Handel's home to undergo restoration

January 3 • The London home of the great George Frideric Handel is to be restored to former glory.

Conductor

Howard's way at Brackley

January 3 • Dave Howard becomes the new conductor at Brackley & District Band

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - BRIAN HALLIWELL Memorial concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 3 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO HORN ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 3 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BBb BASS ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 3 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EEb BASS ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Pro Cards »

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top