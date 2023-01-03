                 

*
Foden's continue to conserve rich history

The proud heritage of the National Champion continues to be preserved for future generations to enjoy.

Fodens
  Foden's has a rich heritage of memorabilia (Image copyright: Lorne Campbell)

Tuesday, 03 January 2023

        

The Foden's Band continues to ensure that its proud history is both researched and celebrated as part of a successful Heritage Lottery application.

Started in 2021 the band has sourced recordings, memorabilia and archive material — including exploring the links between the band and various composers. Many of these will now be displayed at the band's rehearsal headquarters.

Recordings

Recordings have been made of works, performed from the original manuscript parts and have been uploaded to the band's website. It now includes over 120 previously digitised 78's of the band, starting from the turn of the 20th century.

www.fodensbandheritage.co.uk/resources/recordings/

Interviews

In addition, Foden's also undertook interviews with several former as well as current band members to capture memories of well over half a century of the Sandbach band.

The interviews give an insight into the band, the personalities and musicians, as well as recollections of events such as the British Open at Belle Vue.

Band Manager Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "A number of videos have been recorded, including photos and narration which celebrate the many milestones in our history and which acknowledge the contributions made by so many people to the success of the band."

Subtitles and sign language are used to make the presentations fully inclusive.

www.fodensbandheritage.co.uk/videos/

Discover Arts

Mark also revealed that the funding allowed the band to sign up 23 young people for the nationally recognised 'Discover Arts' Award.

Working alongside Trinity College London the initiative enabled the youngsters to use the Foden's project to gain a greater understanding of the arts heritage presentation.

        

TAGS: Foden's

