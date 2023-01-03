Closing date looms for entries to Royal Over-Seas League competition

There is still just enough time to enter the prestigious Royal Over-Seas League Annual Music Competition.

There is just enough time for brass players and small ensembles to enter the Royal Over-Seas League Annual Music Competition.

Established in 1952, it offers more than £75,000 in awards with a £15,000 first prize for solo performers and chamber ensemble awards of £10,000. The winners of the Wind & Brass category receive £5,000.

The age limit for all competitors is 30. The solo awards are open to UK, all current and former Commonwealth countries, USA, all EU, EEA countries and Switzerland

Opportunities

Success brings performance opportunities at major venues such as Wigmore Hall in London as well as links to many UK festivals and promoters. In recent years concerts and tours have been organised for prize winners in Australia, Canada, Malta, New Zealand, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Antigua and Zimbabwe.

The deadline for applications is Thursday 5th January (5.00pm)

Past solo brass winners include trombonists Helen Vollam (2003), Peter Moore (2013), James Buckle (2017) and Kris Garfitt (2019), whilst Bones Apart (2001) the A4 Brass Ensemble are past winners of the Ensemble prize.

To enter the 71st annual competition go to:

https://www.rosl.org.uk/amc