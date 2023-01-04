French to lead National way in 2023

The French National Championships will take place in Saint Etienne at the end of this month.

The first National titles of 2023 will be decided at the end of this month when the French National Championships take place in Saint Etienne on the weekend of the 28th & 29th January.

15 bands have entered the five divisions of the 18th Championship event, with the Saturday evening Gala Concert being provided by World Champions Brass Band Willebroek from Belgium.

Defending champion

Defending champion Hauts de France face former winners Paris Brass Band and Aeolus Brass Band in the elite Division Honneur section, with the winner representing the nation at the 2024 European Championships.

The set-work for the Division Honneur is Philip Sparke's 'Music for Battle Creek', with other section works announced as 'Keystone' (Thierry Deleruyelle), 'Legacy' (Tom Davoren), 'Lake of the Moon' (Kevin Houben) and 'Vengeance' (Jared McCunnie). Bands in each section will also perform an own-choice test-piece.

The adjudication jury will be led by Dr Roger Webster who will be joined by conductors Blaise Heritier and Bert van Thienen.

Competing bands

Division Honneur:

Hauts de France Brass Band

Paris Brass Band

Aeolus Brass Band

Division 1:

Exo Brass

Cotes & Cuivres

Division 2:

Brass Band de l'Oise

Brass Band des Gones

Brass Band des Savoie

Brass Band Accords

Division 3:

Brass Band Lorient Bretagne SUD

Brass Band Gouttes de cuivre

Brass Band Loire Forez

Brass Band de Charente

Brass Band Musicalis Algrange

Brass Band du Dauphine