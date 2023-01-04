                 

News

French to lead National way in 2023

The French National Championships will take place in Saint Etienne at the end of this month.

French National
  The Championships will take place at the new La Comete in Saint Etienne

Wednesday, 04 January 2023

        

The first National titles of 2023 will be decided at the end of this month when the French National Championships take place in Saint Etienne on the weekend of the 28th & 29th January.

15 bands have entered the five divisions of the 18th Championship event, with the Saturday evening Gala Concert being provided by World Champions Brass Band Willebroek from Belgium.

Defending champion

Defending champion Hauts de France face former winners Paris Brass Band and Aeolus Brass Band in the elite Division Honneur section, with the winner representing the nation at the 2024 European Championships.

The set-work for the Division Honneur is Philip Sparke's 'Music for Battle Creek', with other section works announced as 'Keystone' (Thierry Deleruyelle), 'Legacy' (Tom Davoren), 'Lake of the Moon' (Kevin Houben) and 'Vengeance' (Jared McCunnie). Bands in each section will also perform an own-choice test-piece.

The adjudication jury will be led by Dr Roger Webster who will be joined by conductors Blaise Heritier and Bert van Thienen.

Competing bands

Division Honneur:

Hauts de France Brass Band
Paris Brass Band
Aeolus Brass Band

Division 1:

Exo Brass
Cotes & Cuivres

Division 2:

Brass Band de l'Oise
Brass Band des Gones
Brass Band des Savoie
Brass Band Accords

Division 3:

Brass Band Lorient Bretagne SUD
Brass Band Gouttes de cuivre
Brass Band Loire Forez
Brass Band de Charente
Brass Band Musicalis Algrange
Brass Band du Dauphine

        

Latest News »

Geneva

Black Dyke to start concert year in Morley

January 4 • Black Dyke Band will kick start their 2023 concert year with an appearance at the 'Leeds Best of Brass' series.

bURNETT AND bINNS

Binns and Burnett added to adjudication association

January 4 • Stephanie Binns and Robert Burnett have become the latest full members of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

GUS bAND

Bannister support for GUS

January 4 • Soprano star Andrew Bannister joins GUS Band to boost Midland Area Challenge.

Routley

Routley joins Denis Wick

January 4 • The hugely respected Black Dyke Band tuba star becomes Denis Wick's latest Performance Artist.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Bakewell Silver Band

January 4 • Bakewell Band are looking for cornet players to join the team (position negotiable incl. Sop). Also Kit player and Percussionist.. We are a friendly, supportive, and ambitious 4th section band, that rehearse on Wednesday nights in Bakewell. Get in touch.

Kings Norton Youth Marching Band

January 4 • Looking for enthusiastic brass and woodwind players to join us. . Adults and youths are invited to join, any level of experience. . We're not just a marching band, we do static performances, concerts, events and parades. . Percussion players also welcome

Croft Silver Band

January 4 • Croft Silver Band are looking to find enthusiastic. players who want to join us for the Regional. Championship contest in March and beyond. We are a friendly 4th Section band, we would love to hear from any solo cornet, Trombone, Eb Bass and Bb Bass players

Pro Cards »

Rob Nesbitt

BSc, PG Cert. Ed.
Cartoonist , illustrator, writer

               

