Routley joins Denis Wick

The hugely respected Black Dyke Band tuba star becomes Denis Wick's latest Performance Artist.

Routley
  Matthew Routley has been a member of Black Dyke Band since 1995

Wednesday, 04 January 2023

        

Denis Wick Products has announced that Black Dyke BBb tuba player Matthew Routley has become one of its new Performance Artists.

The Welshman has been an integral part of the Queenbury band since 1995 and has helped them to victories at all the major championship events as well as maintain their worldwide concert and recording profile.

Hugely respected

Hugely respected by fellow performers, he told 4BR: "With the ever increasing demands on tuba players the new Denis Wick 'Ultra' range really impressed me and gave even greater flexibility. The Denis Wick mutes have always been the 'go to' range for me too, so I'm delighted enhance my connection with this iconic brand."

Matthew is the latest high profile signing for the leading manufacturer, with Brett Baker, Marketing Lead & Global Artist Liaison telling 4BR: "We are delighted Matthew has been joined us. His experience is linked to his outstanding playing and will enable to further develop our ranges."

He added: "We have signed several leading low brass performers who have expressed their delight at the quality of Denis Wick products and about being involved in future developments.

Ultra range

Aaron Tindall from the USA has worked extensively on the Denis Wick 'Ultra' range to create mouthpieces that fully exploit the potential of performers and instruments alike.

The new AT2UY is perfect for BBb tuba and CC tubas players, whilst the AT4UY and AT6UY pinpoint those playing EEb tuba."

        

