Binns and Burnett added to adjudication association

Stephanie Binns and Robert Burnett have become the latest full members of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) has confirmed that appointment of Robert Burnett and Stephanie Binns as new full members.

Both completed the requisite trainee programme and will now be available to judge at competitions.

New members

Robert Burnett has an extensive CV of experience, playing euphonium with the likes of Parc & Dare, Cory and Tredegar. He has also played in Europe and still plays with the Cory 'Vintage' Band as well as being Musical Director of Rogerstone Community Band.

Stephanie began her banding in Cornwall, before moving to Wales to study at the RWCMD and joining Tongwynlais Temperance Band. Shortly after she joined Cory Band where she remained for seven years and in 2018 joined the Fairey Band as principal cornet before moving to Black Dyke Band on flugel in 2020.

AoBBA Public Relations Officer, Christopher Bond told 4BR: "The appointment of Robert and Stephanie as full members is evidence of the success of our training programme, with two excellent musicians from very different banding backgrounds working alongside AoBBA to become members."

Positive encouragement

In response to his appointment, Robert said: "The opportunity to work alongside some of the UK's finest adjudicators has proved invaluable.

I've received useful comments and positive encouragement from the Head of AoBBA's trainee programme, Martin Heartfield, which stood me in good stead as I progressed."

Stephanie added: "I'm delighted to be joining AoBBA and look forward to working with its other members as an adjudicator. I'm passionate about nurturing and encouraging the next generation of players and look forward to contributing in any small way I can to do this."

More information:

For more information, visit: www.aobba.com