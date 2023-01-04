                 

Thrilling response to National Youth Band Composer Competition

28 entries from across the globe hope to claim the first prize and performances opportunities for their work if they win the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Composer Competition.

  28 entries have been received from across the world

Wednesday, 04 January 2023

        

Mark Bromley, CEO of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has told 4BR that the organisation is thrilled by the worldwide response to its Young Composer Competition.

The entry date closed at midnight on the 31st December, with 28 entries looking to claim the first prize of £1,000.

NYBBGG Artistic Director Dr. Robert Childs will now assess the entries and select six to go into the final to be judged by Sarah Ioannides (Guest Conductor of the 2023 NYBBGB Summer Course), composer Dorothy Gates (who has been commissioned to write a work for the Youth Band in 2023) and Dr. Childs himself.

Impressed

Mark Bromley aid that Dr Childs has been immensely impressed by the overall standard, especially as the works are no longer than five minutes in duration.

"It's been thrilling to receive works from all corners of the globe and to find that the standard has been so high.

The commitment to being inventive, inclusive and diverse was a key element of the entry process and this has really been shown. Bob Childs has got an unenviable, but hugely enjoyable task of pick just six finalists."

He added: "A supply of good new music is critical to any ensemble so supporting contemporary composers, particularly young composers, is very important to us. I thank all the entrants and wish them the very best of luck."

The final six will be announced by the end of January and the winner and runner up by the end of February.

It's been thrilling to receive works from all corners of the globe and to find that the standard has been so highMark Bromley, CEO, NYBBGB

Performances



The winner will receive a prize of £1,000 and a publishing contract from Prima Vista Music, with the work performed by the National Youth Band of Great Britain Youth Band at Saffron Hall in Saffron Walden on 5th August under the baton guest conductor Sarah Ioannides.

The runner up will receive a prize of £250 with the potential for it being performed by the National Childrens' Band of Great Britain as part of their Summer Course concert in Norwich on 28 July under the baton of Marieka Gray.

        

