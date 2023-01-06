                 

*
Sop and perc boost for Rothwell ahead of new season

Grand Shield champion welcomes Phil Tait and Beth Carabine to West Yorkshire.

Rothwell
  The band will hope to qualify once again for the Albert Hall at the Yorkshire Area in March

Friday, 06 January 2023

        

Grand Shield champion Rothwell Temperance has enjoyed a boost to their ranks with a brace of high profile signings ahead of the 2023 contesting season.

The Yorkshire band which will be looking to return to the Royal Albert Hall National Finals after their fine top-six finish last year, welcomes the signing of soprano player Phil Tait and Beth Carabine on percussion.

Proud

The couple who have played with the NASUWT Riverside Band have made the switch to West Yorkshire. The moves also enable Adam Hofland-Ward to move to assistant principal cornet, with the band stating that they are, "immensely proud of Adam and cannot wait for him to showcase his ability on cornet."

Phil Tait has enjoyed tenures on cornet at Spennymoor Youth and Senior Bands, as well as Tredegar, Reg Vardy and Brighouse & Rastrick. In the last few years he has gained widespread acclaim on soprano with NASUWT Riverside

Meanwhile Beth has also played with Reg Vardy and for the last three years with years with NASUWT Riverside.

Delighted

Talking about their move Phil said: "After playing with Rothwell over the Christmas period, I'm delighted to be joining on what I believe is the most important seat in any brass band. I'm really excited to see what the future will bring with a dedicated bunch of people with a real drive to succeed."

Meanwhile, Beth added: "I'm also delighted to be joining the percussion team at Rothwell and look forward to taking the next step in my playing career. The band have a fine sound and I'm excited to play alongside such great musicians."

        

TAGS: Rothwell Temperance

