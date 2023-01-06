ABC help for players from Van Looy

The Belgian euph star launches his own line of Adjustable Heavy Bottom Caps for the full range of baritone and euphonium brands.

Euphonium star Glenn Van Looy has linked up with the specialist instrument and accessory manufacturer Chris Waters to launch his own Adjustable Heavy Bottom Caps for the full range of euphonium and baritone brands.

Exclusive sold through the 4BR Shop and the Heavy Bottom Cap website the product builds on the worldwide success of the range of Tom Hutchinson Adjustable Bottom Caps (ABCs) for soprano, cornets, trumpets, flugel and tenor horns.

Works so well

Speaking to 4BR about the launch Glenn said: "Knowing just how good a player Tom is I wanted to find out more about the ABCs. Chris Waters has produced something unique that just works so well. I was stunned and I believe other players will be too."

Chris Waters also told 4BR that he was delighted to be able to build on the success of the Tom Hutchinson range with the endorsement of another world class brass musician.

Key

"This is the key. From professional players to students and at all banding levels, the ABC's help players. Using an ABC on the 4th valve of a euphonium or the 3rd valve on a three valve instruments has a positive effect in note centring and security."

Find out more

https://www.facebook.com/GlennEuph/videos/501625618621807

The ABC comes on a 1 month approval worldwide — enabling players to fully explore their potential

As Chris added: "The science behind the ABC is that by adding mass/weight, this attenuates the lower harmonic partials, acting positively in terms of centring/securing the notes. In that month I believe the player will hear and feel the difference. There is nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Orders

All orders received by 4.00pm are processed and shipped the same day, or the following day if after 4.00pm. UK deliveries are sent by 1st Class Post and Overseas shipping is by Royal Mail Tracked.

All ABCs are made in the UK at Heavy Bottom Caps' manufacturing facility in Aldershot, Hampshire on Lily the CNC Lathe.

To purchase

https://4barsrest.shop/product/4th-hbc-for-besson-2051-2052-prestige-euphoniums-in-silver-plate-current-model-german-made-copy-2/?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

https://heavybottomcaps.co.uk/