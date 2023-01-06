                 

*
banner

News

ABC help for players from Van Looy

The Belgian euph star launches his own line of Adjustable Heavy Bottom Caps for the full range of baritone and euphonium brands.

Van Looy
  Glenn Van Looy has launched the range embossed with his logo

Friday, 06 January 2023

        

Euphonium star Glenn Van Looy has linked up with the specialist instrument and accessory manufacturer Chris Waters to launch his own Adjustable Heavy Bottom Caps for the full range of euphonium and baritone brands.

Exclusive sold through the 4BR Shop and the Heavy Bottom Cap website the product builds on the worldwide success of the range of Tom Hutchinson Adjustable Bottom Caps (ABCs) for soprano, cornets, trumpets, flugel and tenor horns.

Works so well

Speaking to 4BR about the launch Glenn said: "Knowing just how good a player Tom is I wanted to find out more about the ABCs. Chris Waters has produced something unique that just works so well. I was stunned and I believe other players will be too."

Chris Waters also told 4BR that he was delighted to be able to build on the success of the Tom Hutchinson range with the endorsement of another world class brass musician.

Key

"This is the key. From professional players to students and at all banding levels, the ABC's help players. Using an ABC on the 4th valve of a euphonium or the 3rd valve on a three valve instruments has a positive effect in note centring and security."

Find out more

https://www.facebook.com/GlennEuph/videos/501625618621807

The ABC comes on a 1 month approval worldwide — enabling players to fully explore their potential

As Chris added: "The science behind the ABC is that by adding mass/weight, this attenuates the lower harmonic partials, acting positively in terms of centring/securing the notes. In that month I believe the player will hear and feel the difference. There is nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Orders

All orders received by 4.00pm are processed and shipped the same day, or the following day if after 4.00pm. UK deliveries are sent by 1st Class Post and Overseas shipping is by Royal Mail Tracked.

All ABCs are made in the UK at Heavy Bottom Caps' manufacturing facility in Aldershot, Hampshire on Lily the CNC Lathe.

To purchase

https://4barsrest.shop/product/4th-hbc-for-besson-2051-2052-prestige-euphoniums-in-silver-plate-current-model-german-made-copy-2/?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

https://heavybottomcaps.co.uk/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Mercer & Barker

Mercer & Barker look to break into States

January 6 • Mouthpiece manufacturer Mercer & Barker is looking to make a mark on their first trip to the United States of America.

Van Looy

ABC help for players from Van Looy

January 6 • The Belgian euph star launches his own line of Adjustable Heavy Bottom Caps for the full range of baritone and euphonium brands.

Pemberton

Hall way departure from Pemberton B

January 6 • A new work opportunity means the departure of Jay Hall from the MD role at Pemberton Old Wigan B Band.

Repair Shop

In for Repair Shop restoration...

January 6 • A century old brass band bass drum belonging to Dalkeith & Monktonhall Band has been given the expert restoration treatment by the experts of the popular show The Repair Shop.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Leicestershire Co-op Band

January 5 • Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Cornet player and Percussionist (Kit or Tuned), to help strengthen our band. We are a hard working, ambitious band, looking to bolster our ranks for 2023.

Besses Boys' Band

January 5 • Besses Boys' Band (2nd Section) are looking to fill the positions of Flugel, 2nd Trombone, 2nd Baritone, Bb Bass and Tuned Percussion. . . Band rehearsals: . . Monday and Friday, 19:30 - 21:30,. Simister, Prestwich, Manchester, M25 2SB.

Bakewell Silver Band

January 4 • Bakewell Band are looking for cornet players to join the team (position negotiable incl. Sop). Also Kit player and Percussionist.. We are a friendly, supportive, and ambitious 4th section band, that rehearse on Wednesday nights in Bakewell. Get in touch.

Pro Cards »

Mike Sheppard

B.A. (Hons) Music
Composer, conductor, teacher, author

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top