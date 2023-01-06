                 

Last call for Commonwealth cornet players

There is still time for 12 cornet players can make themselves heard across local communities and the Commonwealth

Commonwealth Day
  Commonwealth Day will be marked on March 13th

Friday, 06 January 2023

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced that there is till time for cornet players to sign up to perform as part of the Commonwealth of Nations Flag of Peace initiative in 12 cities across the UK on Commonwealth Day in 2023.

Monday 13th March marks the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Commonwealth Charter of the Commonwealth by Queen Elizabeth II. The landmark document set out the values and inspirations that unite the Commonwealth's 56 independent countries.

Majesty

On the day a short ceremony will be held in every UK city at 10.30am, at which a Commonwealth of Nations 'Flag of Peace' will be raised. A cornet player will be required to perform a short fanfare entitled, 'Majesty' by A. W. Carlisle.

The public occasion will involve other local musicians, town criers and local dignitaries, and will provide an opportunity for bands to engage with different organisations from their local community.

Public attention

Speaking about the initiative, BBE CEO Kenny Crookston said: "In providing this special service, cornet players will also bring their own bands to the public's attention in a very positive way.

This is a unique moment in the history of the Commonwealth and we would encourage cornet players within the cities of the UK to get involved."

This is a unique moment in the history of the Commonwealth and we would encourage cornet players within the cities of the UK to get involved

To register

To register to perform go to:
https://airtable.com/shrdrAG9k79RSIArX

Cornet players are asked to register their interest as soon as possible via this form.

A copy of the fanfare and the exact location of the event will then be sent to successful applicants in advance.

For more information, please email: info@bbe.org.uk

        

