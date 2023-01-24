St David's Day celebration link in Brecon

The Band of the Prince of Wales will link up with local choirs to hep celebrate the Patron Saint of Wales.

The Band of the Prince of Wales is set to help the people of its home town base in Brecon celebrate St David's Day.

As part of their ongoing engagement work within the community they will take part in the free concert event at Theatre Brycheiniog on Wednesday March 1st (7.30pm) alongside the local St Nicholas House (Christ College) Choir and the Aberhonddu & District Male Choir.

Proud

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are proud to be based in Brecon and committed to playing a full part in the town's cultural life.

This free concert is a patriotic celebration of course of stirring Welsh music as well as some debut performances of works by young Welsh composers, and we are also delighted to be able to team up with two excellent choral ensembles."

Tickets:

Tickets for the free event can be booked at: www.brycheiniog.co.uk