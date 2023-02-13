Newtown March & Open Air Contest to return

The popular event held in the mid-Wales town will return in June.

The Newtown March & Open Air contest will return later this year, with organisers hoping for both good weather and an excellent line-up of competitors.

Following an enforced three year break die to Covid-19, the event which take space in the mid-Wales town will take place on Sunday 11th June in Newtown Hall Park.

Same format

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The format of the event remains the same with a march along the High Street into the park, with a prize for deportment. Bands will then play an own choice quick march, a hymn tune from the red 120 Hymn Book and one other entertainment piece."

The competition will be for bands graded in the Championship, First, Second, Third and Fourth Sections nationally, non-registered bands and youth and training bands, with a generous overall prize package and many individual awards.

It is hoped that if the weather is good the popular 'massed bands' march item will be repeated once more.

Further details

Full details and entry forms are available to download online at: www.newtownmarchcontest.org.uk

Final date for entries is 1st May 2023.