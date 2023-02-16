Gray to lead conducting course in Livingston

Russell Gray will join forces with the Bathgate Band organisation and Stuart Black to run a special weekend conducting course — and you can book your place on it.

There is a wonderful opportunity to learn about the art of conducting from Russell Gray, as the Scotsman hosts a special course in April.

It will be held in association with the Bathgate Band organisation and will see the Yamaha artist oversea two levels of workshop tuition — one for established conductors wishing to extend their conducting skill sets and one as foundation level for those wishing to start on a conducting career or brush up on fundamental skills.

It will be held in Livingston on the 29th and 30th of April.

Two levels

Speaking to 4BR Russell said: "It will be four year since I last held a course like this and its great to be able to work again with conductors.

The Foundation Course is being led in parallel with the experienced conductor Stuart Black and the Bathgate Youth Band. We will look to really put the foundation blocks in place for conductors wishing to start a conducting career or just want to ensure their basic techniques are correct. It's open to everyone regardless of experience and is about building confidence."

He added: "The main course is aimed at more experienced conductors who wish to improve on their skill sets in technique and understanding, rehearsal confidence and planning. We will be working with the senior Bathgate Band. It's more detailed and forensic, but still plenty of fun."

The course will finish with a concert in the Howden Park Performing Arts Centre where all delegates from both courses present and conduct a piece.

Russell added: "The Bathgate Band premises offers a great facility, Stuart is a superb communicator and we have already had people sign up from Italy and Japan to come over and enjoy the experience.

Places are limited, but there is room for a few more. So, if you are interested just drop us a line. It will be great to welcome everyone."

Contact: Russell Gray at: rusgray@btinternet.com

Stuart Black at: sblack.flugel@gmail.com