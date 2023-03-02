                 

Huge RPS accolade for Higgins' Concerto Grosso

Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' has won one of the most prestigious awards in UK classical music.

  Gavin Higgins was presented with the award at ceremony at Queen Elizabeth II Hall at the Southbank

Thursday, 02 March 2023

        

Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' — premiered at the 2022 BBC Proms by Tredegar Band and the National Orchestra of Wales under conductor Ryan Bancroft, has won one of the most prestigious awards in UK classical music.

The Forest of Dean composer was presented with the 2023 Royal Philharmonic Society Award for 'Best Large-Scale Composition' at its awards evening held at Queen Elizabeth II Hall at London's Southbank Centre.

The category included works by composers George Lewis ('Minds in Flux'), Joe Cutler ('Concerto Grosso') and Rebecca Saunders ('To an Utterance') and was supported by the Boltini Trust.

Visionary work

His "love letter to brass bands" was described as a "visionary work that unites two great national traditions, unleashing extraordinary lyricism and energy".

It was chosen to celebrate the criteria as "an imaginative and engaging large-scale work receiving its first UK performance, presented for a live audience or digitally", by an independent panel.

It included composers Alexander Campkin, Samantha Fernando and David Horne, Heather Duncan, Head of Concerts and Artistic Planning at the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, and RPS Executive Director, Natalia Franklin Pierce.

'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' received widespread critical acclaim following its Proms world premiere, with critic Andrew Clements of 'The Guardian' saying it was "superbly worked out, not only showcasing the brilliance of the Tredegar players, but also satisfyingly working through the large-scale scheme with vivid ideas".

Brilliance

The announcement was greeted with cheers in the auditorium, before Gavin gave a heartfelt acceptance speech that spoke of his belief in the "brilliance of brass bands, what they do, why and how" — as well as how they have an inclusive ethos in offering free music making for youngsters.

He also thanked the National Orchestra of Wales and their conductor Ryan Bancroft, its Chief Executive Lisa Tregale and Ian Porthouse and Tredegar Band for bring the work to the Proms stage — and performing it so brilliantly.

He also added: "Go and hear brass bands — and go and hear Tredegar Band. They'll blow your bloody socks off!"

Recorded

Gavin later told 4BR: "It's incredible. I can't thank Ryan, Ian, Lisa, the National Orchestra of Wales and Tredegar Band enough. The Proms appearance at the Royal Albert Hall was something very special, but so was this. Now we need to get it recorded!"

On the same night as the awards the National Orchestra of Wales gave a performance of his acclaimed cantata 'The Faerie Bride' at the Hoddinott Hall in Cardiff, with the orchestra tweeting their own congratulations to him on hearing the news.

Incredible talent

Adding his congratulations, Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse added: "Being part of the process and the ultimate world premiere performance of Gavin's work was an incredible honour for the band. We have long recognised his incredible talent, so I think people will understand our pride at him gaining this deserved award.

He is one of the most important composers to write for the brass band medium and to be able to project it into a different sphere of musical significance."

Brabbins — Conductor of the Year

There was also much to celebrate with the announcement of Martyn Brabbins as 'Conductor of the Year'.

The Music Director of English National Opera also worked with Tredegar Band on the critically acclaimed CD release, 'Vaughan Williams on Brass', as well as with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain on its 70th anniversary course and concert.

Tredegar Band was also nominated in the 'Inspiration' categoty, which was voted on by the general public, and was won by the Torbay Symphony Orchestra.

Other winners on the night included organist and choral musician Anna Lapwood, cellist Abel Selaocoe, singer, Anna Dennis, viola player Timothy Ridout, composer Ben Nobuto, the Manchester Camarata, Theatre of Sound and Opera Ventures, Leeds Piano Trail, Manchester Collective and the Multi-Storey Orchestra.

Highlights

The awards evening was hosted by Radio 3 presenters Hannah French and Petroc Trelawny, with a powerful opening address given by RPS Chairman, John Gilhooly CBE. Live performances were also given by artists including cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason

A streamed broadcast of the event will be released on 9th March, whilst BBC Radio 3 will broadcast a special programme on the awards evening on Monday 6th March at 7.00pm.

        

