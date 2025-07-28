Principal leads at NYBBGB Children's Band

Young leaders get ready for a busy week of music making and concert finale.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Children's Band is currently taking place at Oundle School in Northants.

The band is being led by Dr David Thornton and will feature guest soloist Lewis Barton, a former player with the band who is now a student at the RNCM in Manchester and principal cornet of Leyland Band.

Principals

The first auditions were also made to select the principal players of each section with Charles (horn), Edward (percussion), Martha (Eb bass), Neythen (baritone), Struan (flugel), Ben (trombone), Ava (cornet), Toby (euphonium), Lucas (soprano) and James (BBb bass) proudly taking the responsibility on their stride.

This year's course ends on Friday 1st August (2.00pm at The Great Hall at Oundle School) with the traditional concert performance, which this year is fast closing on being a sell out.

Tickets:



https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/childrens-band-20th-anniversary-concert-2/