London and Southern Counties Area line-ups confirmed

There will be 78 performances to enjoy in Stevenage this weekend

  There will be 78 bands taking to the stage over the two days in Stevenage

Thursday, 16 March 2023

        

A total of 78 bands will take to the stage at the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships in Stevenage this weekend (Saturday 18th & Sunday 19th March) as they look to claim their qualification slots for the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall and Cheltenham later in the year.

Two bands will make it through to the Royal Albert Hall in the Championship Section, with three bands in each of the other sections going through to Cheltenham.

Schedule

Saturday will kick off in the Gordon Craig Theatre with the Fourth Section starting at 10.00am, followed by the First Section not before 3.30pm.

Sunday will see action in two halls. The Gordon Craig Theatre will host the Third Section at 10.00am which will be followed by the Championship Section not before 3.30pm.

The Main Hall will hold the Second Section starting at 11.00am.

For further information go to: http://www.regional-contest.org.uk/lsc/

Championship Section:

Sunday 19th March
Test piece: Red Priest (Philip Wiby)
Adjudicators: Howard J Evans and David Hirst

1. Amersham (Paul Fisher)
2. East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)
3. East of England Coop (Nigel Cooper)
4. Friary (Chris King)
5. Fulham (John Ward)
6. Haverhill Silver (Paul Filby)
7. Kidlington Concert Brass (Duncan Wilson)
8. Redbridge Brass (Chris Bearman)
9. Sandhurst Silver (David Johnson)
10. Thundersley Brass (Melvin White)
11. Wantage (Paul Holland)
12. Zone One Brass (Richard Ward)


First Section:

Saturday 18th March
Test piece: A Day in the Life of a Knight (Philip Lawrence)
Adjudicators: Anne Crookston and David Hirst

1. Aveley & Newham (Will Wilkins)
2. Bedford Town (Craig Patterson)
3. Cawston (Leigh Sharpe)
4. Egham (Gareth Green)
5. Grimsdyke Brass (Stuart Quinlan)
6. Hitchin (Andrew Kershaw)
7. Horsham Borough (Will Wilkins)
8. Jersey Premier Brass (Jason Mildren)
9. LGB Brass (Ian Stewart)
10. Medway (Nigel Taken)
11. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott)
12. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid)
13. Soham Comrades (Jayne Murrill)
14. Staines Brass (Gareth Trott)
15. Wantage Concert Brass (Neil Brownless)


Second Section:

Sunday 19th March
Test piece: The Pilgrim's Progress (Rodney Newton)
Adjudicators: Adam Cooke and Sarah Groarke-Booth

1. Alder Valley Brass (David Hatton)
2. BAE Systems (David Lockwood)
3. Chichester City (Alfie Hughes)
4. Chiltern Hills Brass (Gordon Davies)
5. Chinnor Silver (Oliver Hallstead-Brooks)
6. City of Cambridge (Philip Fisher)
7. City of Norwich (Mark Ager)
8. Epping Forest (Keith Schroeter)
9. Epsom & Ewell (Paul Graham)
10. Olney Brass (Philip Devine)
11. Oxford Cherwell Brass (Danny Dullforce)
12 St. Sebastian Wokingham (John Watts)
13. Tendring Brass (Paul Dove)
14. Tilbury (Melvin White)
15. Ware Brass (Mark Ager)
16. Waterbeach Brass (David Minchin)
17. Yiewsley & West Drayton (Christopher Cole)


Third Section:

Sunday 19th March
Test piece: Chorale and Toccata (Stephen Bulla)
Adjudicators: Anne Crookston and Andrea Price

1. Amersham Concert Brass (Malcolm Peach)
2. Bradwell Silver (Brian Keech)
3. Brighton & Hove City Brass (Andy Wooler)
4. Castleton Brass (Melvyn Stammers)
5. Cold Ash Brass (Jemma Johnstone)
6. Cottenham Brass (Peter Mackley)
7. Crystal Palace (Danny Wakefield)
8. Fairlop Brass (Kevin Jordan)
9. Great Yarmouth Brass (Colin Swaep)
10. Hangleton (Richard Baker)
11. Hemel Hempstead (Jonathan Pippen)
12. Hungerford Town (Tim Crouter)
13. Jubilee Brass (Oxford) (Clifford Sadler)
14. Littleport Brass (Ian Johnson)
15. Reading Springs Gardens (Matthew Ruel)
16. Regent Community Brass (Simon Tong)
17. Simon Langston Brass (Andy Collins)
18. Welwyn Garden City (William Douglas)


Fourth Section:

Saturday 18th March
Test piece: Hungerford Town (Darrol Barry)
Adjudicators: Sarah Groarke-Booth and Andrea Price

1. Abbey Brass (Rob Tompkins)
2. Bletchington Silver (Sheldon Barwick)
3. City of Oxford (Douglas Brown)
4. Godalming (James Haigh)
5. Hadstock Silver (Diane Pannell)
6. Letchworth Garden City (Tim Welch)
7. Norfolk Wherry Brass (Stephen Kemp)
8. Pangbourne & District Silver (Stewart Lewins)
9. Patcham Silver (James Benka-Coker)
10. Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp)
11. Royston Town (Steve Earley)
12. Tadley Concert Brass (Paul Chapman)
13. Wantage Academy (Nikki Jones)
14. Watford (Ian Graves)
15. Witney Town (Guy James)
16. Woodbridge Excelsior (Chris Lewis-Garnham)

        

