Nearly full...

The Wychavon Festival of Brass only has a few places remaining for its contest in November.

The Wychavon Festival of Brass has announced that such has been the take-up from bands to compete at its 2023 event in Evesham on 4th November, that its Championship Section is full, with only limited places left in the other sections.

Championship Section bands wishing to be considered can now be placed on a waiting list.

In addition there are now only 3 places left to be filled in the First Section, and 4 in the Second.

The is just one spot left in the Third and two in the Fourth Sections respectively.

Avoid disappointment

Speaking to 4BR, Contest Secretary, Val Trim said: "We are of course delighted, so if bands haven't yet entered, we would urge them to do so as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

The vent offers excellent facilities, generous prize money and supportive audiences, so what isn't there to like!"

To find out more go to: www.festivalofbrass.co.uk