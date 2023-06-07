Welsh poet inspires new trombone work

The words of Welsh poet Dylan Thomas have inspired composer Gareth Trott to write a new trombone work to be premiered by Jonathan Pippen this weekend.

The Wantage Band is set to explore further exciting repertoire horizons with a new trombone solo work written by Gareth Trott. Led by MD Paul Holland, it will be performed by Jonathan Pippen.

Earlier this year the band premiered a new work by Royal Philharmonic Society prize winner Florence Anna Maunders at the Newbury Spring Festival, and they are now set to perform a brand composition by the Welsh composer.

Do not go gentle...

'Do not go gentle into that good night' is inspired by the famous 1947 work written by Welsh poet Dylan Thomas. The composer sets it against a sound world reminiscent of Eric Whitacre styled harmonies in its lyrical, atmospheric form.

Talking about it, Gareth told 4BR: "It's wonderful to have Jonathan give the premiere and in rehearsals Wantage have sounded fantastic in their accompaniment. I'm really looking forward hearing it this weekend."

Emotional honesty

In response, Jonathan said: "It's been fantastic to work on a new piece by such a talented composer. The original concept was for wind band to be played by the Welsh Guards, but this brass band version has a deep emotional honesty about it which is so alluring.

Working with composers on new works has been a passion of mine and to do so as a soloist is always a special process. Paul and Wantage are doing a fantastic job so I hope people will enjoy a wonderful new addition to the trombone solo repertoire."

The concert will take place Aldworth School in Basingstoke at 7.00pm on Saturday 10th June.