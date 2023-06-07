                 

Brass in Concert announce revamp of attractions

The return of the Gala Concert, a new youth education programme and pre and post contest entertainment add to the musical attractions at this year's Brass in Concert Championship.

Brass in Concert
  The Championship adds extra attractions this year

Wednesday, 07 June 2023

        

Significant changes have been announced to the structure of 2023 Brass in Concert Championship weekend.

Presented in association with World of Brass, Banks Group and Yamaha, it will see the return of the 'World of Brass in Concert' gala concert, plus a revamped 'Aspire' education programme and pre and post-contest entertainment.

Gala Concert

The 'World of Brass in Concert' hosted by Frank Renton, will take place on Friday 17th November (7.45pm) and will feature American visitors Fountain City Band, trombone soloist Isobel Daws and the acclaimed BONE-AFIDE trombone quartet.

It is hoped that the slightly later start time will enable visitors to head to Gateshead in plenty of time to enjoy the individual as well collaborative performances.

Isobel Daws

Brass in Concert, CEO Nigel Stevens told 4BR: "We're delighted to welcome Fountain City once again for both the main competition and the Gala Concert. Led by Musical Director Joe Parisi the concert is sure to showcase plenty of exciting repertoire."

He added: "All this and BONE-AFIDE has gained widespread critical acclaim for their remarkable performances and Isobel has already wowed audiences at the Brass in Concert event with her superb playing."

Tickets for the event will be £25 + booking fee.

Education programme

Earlier on the Friday, the 'Aspire' education programme day will be presented in association with Brass Bands England (BBE), will see over 250 local young musicians perform at Sage Gateshead prior to the Gala Concert event.

It will comprise workshops delivered by BBE's Brass Foundations team, culminating in a final concert on the main Sage 1 stage. The youngsters taking part have been selected from local schools and Music Education Hubs in the North-East of England.

The workshop programme, which also consists of school visits prior to the day and final concert, will form an integral part of the 2023 Brass in Concert Festival which aims to support young people.

Life changing opportunity

Brass in Concert trustee and education lead, Fiona Johnstone, told 4BR: "It's great to return following last year's successful relaunch of the education programme.

Giving these young people the chance to perform on such an iconic stage is a life-changing opportunity, and we will do all that we can to support them in carrying on this amazing hobby in the future."

The final performance is open to the public, starting at 3:30pm. Please note that seating for this event is open (no seat allocation).

Tickets for the 'Aspire Day' cost just £2.50, with under 16s attending for free (but please book via the box office).

Early and late contest day entertainment

The Brass in Concert Championship on Saturday 18th November will also be bookended by performances by Oxford University Brass Band and Backstage Brass.

Oxford won the UniBrass Shield and will perform on the concourse (staring 10.00am) as audiences arrives prior to the contest, whilst Backstage Brass returns as the after-party band, playing to coincide with a bar extension to 11.30pm.

In a new addition, the full results will be announced on the concourse.

The competing bands this year are Grimethorpe Colliery, Brighouse & Rastrick, Friary Brass, Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag, Hammonds, Foden's, Carlton Main Frickley Colliery, Tredegar, Aldbourne, Flowers and Fountain City Brass.

4BR was informed that an announcement will be made in respect to the return of Youth Brass in Concert in 2024 in the next few weeks.

Tickets will be available for £30 or £38.50 + booking fee.

Schedule:

Friday 17th November:

3.30pm: Aspire Day

7.45pm: World of Brass in Concert: Sage 1
Featuring Fountain City Brass Band, Isobel Daws and BONE-AFIDE

Saturday 18th November:

10.00am: Concourse performance: Oxford University Brass Band

11.00am: Brass in Concert Championship: Sage 1

8.00pm: After-party: Concourse, Backstage Brass

8.30pm: Results: Concourse (timings approx.)

9.00pm: After party continues: Concourse, Backstage Brass

Tickets for all events will go on sale at 10.00am on Wednesday 12th July from the Sage Gateshead website and box office.

        

Brass in Concert

