New Mexican musical experiences for Mead

The Besson artist has been enjoying plenty of new musical experiences on his first trip to perform and teach in Mexico City.

Mexico
  Steven Mead is making his first visit to Mexico

Wednesday, 07 June 2023

        

Euphonium virtuoso Steven Mead is currently making his first ever musical visit to Mexico City.

Steven has been enjoying meeting and teaching players young and old and participating in three public concerts, whilst still having just enough spare time to visit some of the city's amazing historic attractions.

Musical collaborations

Speaking ahead of visit he told 4BR that he hoped that he could foster new musical collaborations and inspire the next generation of brass musicians.

It started with a remarkable first day visit with 60 youngsters of all different playing talent levels — followed the next day by another 60 just as eager to learn tips and advice from the Besson artist with the 'Golden Euphonium'.

He also performed with the esteemed Mexican Brass Ensemble in a collaboration that showcased the blend of talents of the vibrant brass tradition the country is renowned for.

Continuing his musical journey, he also played with the Symphonic Band (Banda Sinfonica) of the Faculty of Music UNAM where he performed 'Rondo' by Claude T Smith, 'Summer Isles' by Philip Sparke and 'Green Hill' by Bert Appermont.

I was aware of the exciting and vibrant brass tradition that exists here, but what has struck me has been the incredible enthusiasm, passion and love for all things brass — and especially the euphoniumSteven Mead

Incredible visit

Speaking to 4BR during his visit Steve said: "It's been an incredible visit. I was aware of the exciting and vibrant brass tradition that exists here, but what has struck me has been the incredible enthusiasm, passion and love for all things brass — and especially the euphonium.

The talent, especially with the young payers is also quite amazing. I've been immersed in their playing and approach to music making which has been totally refreshing in so many ways. It's been an exhilarating experience."

        

