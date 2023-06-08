Ear, Ears...

If you are going to enjoy live performances this Summer, the RNID says you should think of getting your hearing checked and protected first...

With the busy Summer series of outdoor concerts, events and festivals already underway, the RNID, the charity that offers supports to over 12 million people in the UK who suffer from deafness, hearing loss or tinnitus, is offering practical tips and a free hearing check to ensure you can fully enjoy your music making in the sun.

Decibels

They state that a live concert or festival can often reach levels of 110 decibels.

Repeated or long exposure to sounds at 85 decibels or above can cause hearing loss, so they believe it is important that whilst enjoying your favourite artists wherever you may be — including brass bands — you take care of your ears.





Enjoy

Crystal Rolfe, Associate Director for Health at RNID, stated: "The good news is that there are some easy ways you can still enjoy yourself and keep your hearing protected: Carry earplugs with you and use them, the reusable kind designed for clubbers and musicians don't muffle sound, just make it a bit quieter and can protect your ears.

Stay away from the speakers — the closer you are, the greater the risk of hearing damage.

And take regular breaks from the loudest areas to give your ears a rest. We want everyone to have a great summer — and at the same time keep your hearing healthy for the future."

The RNID state that 1 in 5 people are deaf or have hearing loss of some kind, whilst 1 in 7 suffer from tinnitus 4BR

Denis Wick

1 in 5

The RNID state that 1 in 5 people are deaf or have hearing loss of some kind, whilst 1 in 7 suffer from tinnitus.

It is therefore important to check your hearing regularly, so they are providing a free hearing check.

Free check

Over 250,000 people have taken it so far — and all you do is go to:

https://rnid.org.uk/information-and-support/take-online-hearing-check/