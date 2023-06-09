                 

In My Veins

New single from trombone star Carol Jarvis is a real banger...

Carol Jarvis
  The single is now out (Image: Tony Reynolds)

Friday, 09 June 2023

        

'In My Veins' — the brand new single release by trombone star Carol Jarvis has already made a huge impression on listeners and fans since its release.

Written and produced by Carol and George Holliday it is the first single off her forthcoming EP which will be launched on August 4th.

In demand

Carol is one of the most in-demand session musicians in the UK. A multi-award-winning trombonist, keyboard player, arranger, orchestrator, and voiceover artist, she has toured, recorded and worked extensively with the likes of Sting, Queen, Seal, Rod Stewart, Amy Winehouse, Bon Jovi, Ellie Goulding and appeared on many renowned television programs with stars such as MUSE, Harry Connick Jr, Michael BublÃ© and Taylor Swift

All this and she still has time to be a professor of music at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music in London and the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester and is currently President of the International Trombone Festival.

It's a banger!

Download

It can be downloaded at on all available music service providers — from Amazon Music to You Tube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zJqy-RNL7k

        

