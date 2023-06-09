Positive media coverage boosts Whit Friday events

From the local press to the BBC — the Whit Friday contests once again brought a positive media response.

The recent Whit Friday contests proved yet again turned out to be a huge musical attraction in the Tameside and Saddleworth area.

With fine weather attracting large crowds as well as bands from across the world, and with the hard working volunteers providing excellent contests on both circuits that enabled bands to battle for the generous prize money on offer, it was deemed an overwhelming success.

Positive coverage

The events also gained positive widespread media coverage with the BCC North West Tonight television news programme broadcasting a feature on the following Monday evening, whilst many local and regional news and social media outlets also did the same.

One of the best was the Tameside Reporter, a free independent weekly newspaper which has reported on the Whit Friday Procession of Witness marches and its associated contests since it was first printed in 1855.

Volunteer thanks

Writing in its 'Letters Page' local councillor John Taylor of Dukinfield said: "A big thank you top all the volunteers who work all year round to make this event happen."

A full list of all the results from both the Tameside and Saddleworth Whit Friday contests was also published alongside a selection of images taken throughout the day.