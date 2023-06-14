Postcode Lottery boost for East Anglian Association

The work of the East Anglian Brass Band Association has been boosted by a grant from the Postcode Places Trust.

The East Anglian Brass Band Association has been awarded a grant of £1,850 from Postcode Places Trust, the charity funded by players of the People's Postcode Lottery.

Delighted

Speaking about the award, Association Secretary Christine Wade told 4BR: "The Trustees are delighted and very grateful to have received this grant from Postcode Places Trust.

The Association has been in existence for over 90 years and has always endeavoured to present a concert in East Anglia by one of the top brass bands in the country."

They added: "In addition we have organised a Brass Training Day with tutors for the benefit of brass band musicians from across East Anglia. The grant from Postcode Places Trust will be used towards some of the costs incurred in presenting these events".

2023 and 2024

The 2023 Brass Training Day will be held on 29th October at Hellesdon High School, Norwich with tutors from the Foden's Band. The 2024 concert is on 2nd June at Norwich Citadel and will be performed by Brighouse & Rastrick Band.