Posthumous Mortimer Medal Award to Roy Terry

The outstanding contribution made by Roy Terry to the brass band movement is to be marked with the posthumous award of the Mortimer Medal.

The hugely respected educationalist, conductor, academic writer and brass band journalist died in February this year leaving a huge contributory legacy to the education and music sectors.

Fitting award

In its letter from the Court of the Worshipful Company of Musicians to Roy's widow, Marlene, they stated:

"The Mortimer Medal recognises service in fostering new generations of brass band musicians.

It was decided to give this award posthumously in recognition of the service that Roy had given to the Company on the Brass Band Committee in liaising with the brass band world.

His background as a teacher and his encouragement of brass band playing made this a most fitting award."

It is understood that the award will be presented to Marlene Terry at a special event at Apothecaries' Hall in London.

Wonderful support

Speaking to 4BR at a concert at St Martin in the Field in London, Marlene Terry said that the Worshipful Company had given "wonderful support"to the family following her husband's passing and that the award was an "equally wonderful way in which to honour the work that he was so passionate about".