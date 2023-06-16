Scottish Borders contest open for entries

Bands are being invited to enter the Scottish Borders Entertainment Contest in November.

It is being organised by the Scottish Borders Brass Band Association and will be held at the Victoria Halls in Selkirk on Saturday 4th November.

Bands

The event, which is open to bands graded in the Second, Third and Fourth Sections will see competitors perform a 15-minute programme of music which must include a composition by the renowned Hollywood composer John Williams.

Open adjudicators David Thornton and Jim Chamberlain will mark the band independently.

Entries

Entries should be sent to contest controller Christine Calvert at christinekernigal@gmail.com by 23rd September.