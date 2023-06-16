                 

*
banner

News

Scottish Borders contest open for entries

Bands are being invited to enter the Scottish Borders Entertainment Contest in November.

Borders
  The contest takes place on November 4th in Selkirk

Friday, 16 June 2023

        

Entries are being invited from bands to take part in the forthcoming Borders Entertainment Contest.

It is being organised by the Scottish Borders Brass Band Association and will be held at the Victoria Halls in Selkirk on Saturday 4th November.

Bands

The event, which is open to bands graded in the Second, Third and Fourth Sections will see competitors perform a 15-minute programme of music which must include a composition by the renowned Hollywood composer John Williams.

Open adjudicators David Thornton and Jim Chamberlain will mark the band independently.

Entries

Entries should be sent to contest controller Christine Calvert at christinekernigal@gmail.com by 23rd September.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Les Neish

Neish shines in Border lands

June 16 • Tuba star Les Neish enjoyed his recent trip to Jedforest Instrumental.

Borders

Scottish Borders contest open for entries

June 16 • Bands are being invited to enter the Scottish Borders Entertainment Contest in November.

hARPER

Fellowship accolade for Harper

June 16 • Philip Harper is to become a Fellow of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

Tewit

Doors open for next generation at Tewit

June 16 • Tewit Youth Band is looking to link up with the next generation of youngsters who want to enjoy brass band music making.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Sun Bones Trombone Trio

Tuesday 13 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 18 June • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St,. London SE10 9BJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Skodvin Skulemusikk

Sunday 18 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN YOUTH BAND

Saturday 24 June • Pemberton Old Wigan Bands. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Mereside Brass -

Friday 30 June • St Luke's Church. Starion Road. Goostrey. Cheshire CW4 8PE

Vacancies »

Trentham Brass Band

June 15 • Vacancy for a front and a back row cornet (position negotiable) under the direction of Shaun Farrington, Fodens bass trombone.. Rehearsals Friday and Sunday in our own band room ST3 7JH.

Longridge Band

June 15 • The Longridge Band (NW Championship Section) are looking for a FIRST HORN to join our friendly, hard-working band. We have a healthy balance of well attended local concerts and competitions planned for this year.

South West Comms Band

June 15 • An exciting opportunity has arisen to join South West Comms Band on euphonium. The position is negotiable depending on experience. We are a friendly 1st section band with an ambitious concert and contest programme for this year and next.

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top