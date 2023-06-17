Report & Result: 2023 Newtown Hymn & March

Northop Silver enjoy their trip south to take the honours on a great day of mixed music making and weather in mid-Wales.

The popular Newtown Hymn & March contest recently returned in fine style to the mid-Wales market town with a mix of great music making to add to the equally varied weather — from scorching heat to temporary downpours.

Nine bands took part with adjudicator Duncan Wilson praising them on the standard of playing, whilst deportment adjudicator Sgt Andrew Jones from the Army Reserve Regimental Band of the Royal Welsh ensured that they had to look as good as they played to impress.

Northop winner

It was Northop Silver that took the overall honours, with individual awards going to their euphonium 'Best Soloist' Aled Williams, and basses as they took home a healthy prize package of £400.

Speaking about their win on their Facebook page they said: "Thank you so much to Newtown contest and all the volunteers for your hard work. A lovely day of music and fantastic to see so many young people for the future of bands. We are delighted to have won overall and pick up best soloist Aled Williams, best basses and best march."

Runner-up was home town favourites Newtown Silver who also bagged awards for 'Best Hymn Tune', whilst another welcome north walian visitor in Menia Bridges was third.

Beaumaris LSW (Last of the Summer Wind) took the prize for the 'Best Unregistered Band' with the Anglesey visitors also taking the 'Best Youth Band' award.

Newtown swept the board for deportment with the Newtown Training Band and Newtown Silver Band taking the honours, whilst everyone enjoyed the march through the town.

Biggest cheer

The biggest cheer of the day went to North Powys Youth Band for completing their performance. With music too wet to play having stood through the thunderstorm, they marched together playing 'Happy!'.

The day was rounded off with a massed band rendition of 'Slaidburn', conducted by Duncan Wilson — with players of all abilities and ages side by side.

Thanks

A spokesperson told 4BR: "On behalf of Newtown Silver Band, the organisers would like to thank all our sponsors, Newtown Town Council, Open Newtown and all our helpers and supporters.

A special thanks go to all the bands who travelled from all over Wales to support the event, making the day memorable and enjoyable for us all."

Result:

1. Northop Silver

2. Newtown Silver

3. Menai Bridge Silver

Open Deportment: Newtown Silver

Youth/Training Deportment: Newtown Training Band

Highest Placed Training Band: Newtown Training Band

Runner up: Menai Bridge Training Band

Highest Placed Youth Band: Seindorf Beaumaris Intermediate Band

Runner up: Nort Powys Youth Band

Highest Place non-registered Band: Seindorf Beaumaris LSW Band

Best March: Northop Silver

Best Hymn: Newtown Silver

Soloist Award: Aled Williams (euphonium) — Northop Silver

Best Bass Section: Northop Silver

Youngest Brass Player: Menai Bridge Training Band

Youngest Percussion Player: Menai Bridge Training Band