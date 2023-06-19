Band Camp closing date looms

If you want to enjoy yourself at the National Universities Brass Band 'Band Camp' — then you had better be quick.

The closing date is looming to join up with the 2023 National Universities Brass Band 'Band Camp'.

The closing date is Friday 23rd June (11.00pm). Band Camp takes place from Wednesday 23rd — Monday 28th August.

Meet new friends

If you're aged 18-25, a school leaver, current student, alumni, or not in education, you can book your place for a week of inspirational rehearsals, sectionals, performances, and social events, that the organisers say aims to meet new friends whilst also learning from the best in the business.

Tutor on the camp are Chris Augustine, Helen Varley, Sean Chandler, Steve Jones, Helen Minshall and David Thornton, who will lead the music making.

Workshops

There will also be the opportunity to join workshops on British Sign Language as well as work with The Band of the Prince of Wales (Royal Corps of Army Music) on fanfares, marching, and command tasks.

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://www.unibrass.co.uk/