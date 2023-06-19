Report & Results: 2023 West of England Bandsmens Festival

St Dennis double up with victories to lead the chase for the silverware at Bugle, with section wins for Lanner, Mount Charles, Verwood and Bugle.

Players and spectators were greeted with glorious weather on the weekend as they arrived at Molinnis Park for the 97th annual West of England Bandsmen's Festival.

Time again for St Dennis

The Championship Section saw a straight fight between Bodmin Town under Simon Badge and defending champion St Dennis led by Darren Hawken.

In the end it was St Dennis that gained clear margin of victory from adjudicator Steve Sykes for their performance of the set-work, 'The Essence of Time' to take possession of the famous 'Royal Trophy' for the fifth time in the last decade and 33rd time overall.

The Cornish band also swept the board by winning all the individual awards on offer as well as the 'Best Hymn Tune' prize with their thoughtful rendition of 'Prelude on Lavenham' (Geoffrey Nobes), which the organisers had dedicated to the memory of former Treasurer David Jane who passed away last year.

Lanner win

The First Section honours went to Lanner & District Silver under David Johnson for their characterful rendition of Joseph Horovitz's 'Ballet for Band' helped by the prize-winning euphonium contribution of 'Best Player' Steve Thomas.

Close behind came welcome visitors Forest of Dean Brass who picked up the 'Best March' prize for their rendition of William Rimmer's 'The Black Knight', whilst third place went to another warmly welcomed band that made the trip down to Cornwall, in Regent Brass from London.

Hollywood for Mount Charles

Disappointingly there was just one entry in the Second Section, although Mount Charles under Jeremy Taylor earned rich praise from Steve Sykes for their excellent performance of Goff Richards' 'Hollywood!', aided by the fine playing of their prize winning flugel, Simon Taylor.

Verwood and Bugle win

Verwood Town conducted by Kevin Smith took the honours in the own choice Third Section with their cornet player Steve Rowland taking the 'Best Player' accolade. Bideford Town was second with Indian Queens in third.

A resurgent hometown favourite in Bugle Silver won a thoroughly entertaining Fourth Section under Mark Phillips with their performance of Paul Lovatt-Cooper's 'Dark Side of the Moon', as they repelled the strong challenge of Lostwithiel Town and the hard working Indian Queens. The band's flugel player Leanne Osborne took the 'Best Player' prize.

St Dennis double

St Dennis also added the Youth Section title as their youngsters pipped St Austell Youth (Anna Minear) by a single point in a super contest, with Lia Teague taking the 'Best Cornet' Player prize.

10-year-old Neythan Powell Jones (Baritone) from St Austell impressed Steve Sykes with his solo 'Maid of Mourne Shore' to deservedly take the 'Best Player' prize.

The Bugle committee along with the family of the late David Jane introduced two new awards this year as a mark of respect to David who had been a tireless worker for the contest as well as representing his beloved Bugle Silver Band.

Each conductor was also presented with a special commemorative plaque to mark the Coronation and continued patronage of the event of King Charles III.

Denis Wick

Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Steve Sykes

Test Piece: The Essence of Time (Peter Graham)

1. St Dennis: 192

2. Bodmin Town: 188

Hymn Tune: Prelude on Lavenham

1. St Dennis: 93

2. Bodmin Town: 91

Best Player: Dewi Griffiths — cornet (St Dennis)

First Section:

Adjudicator: Steve Sykes

Test Piece: Ballet for Band (Joseph Horovitz)

1. Lanner & District Silver: 180

2. Forest of Dean Brass: 179

3. Regent Brass: 178

March: The Black Knight

1. Forest of Dean Brass: 89

2. Regent Brass: 88

3. Lanner & District Silver: 87

Best Player: Steve Thomas (euphonium) — Lanner & District Silver

Second Section:

Adjudicator: Steve Sykes

Test Piece: Hollywood! (Goff Richards)

1. Mount Charles: 185

March: Gruss an Thuringen

1. Mount Charles: 185

Best Player Simon Taylor — flugel (Mount Charles)

Third Section:

Adjudicator: Steve Sykes

Test Piece: Own Choice

1. Verwood Town: 186

2. Bideford Town: 183

3. Indian Queens: 181

Best Player: Steve Rowland — cornet (Verwood Town)

Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Steve Sykes

Test Piece: Own Choice

1. Bugle Silver: 183

2. Lostwithiel Town: 181

3. Indian Queens: 180

Best Player: Leanne Osborne — flugel (Bugle Silver)

Youth Section:

Adjudicator: Steve Sykes

Own Choice Programme

1. St Dennis Youth: 177

2. St Austell Youth: 176

Best Player: Neythan Powell Jones — baritone (St Austell Youth)

Best Cornet Player: Lia Teague (St Dennis Youth)

Special Awards:

Best Soprano: Andrew Julian (St Dennis)

Best Solo Cornet: Dewi Griffiths (St Dennis)

Best Euphonium: Kimberley Kenderdine (St Dennis)

Best Solo Horn: Francesca O'Neill (St Dennis)

Best Basses: St Dennis

The David Jane Awards:

The Jane Family Cup: Norman Pendray

The Lang Bennetts Cup: Phillip Hunt

Deportment:

1. Bugle Silver: 42

2. Indian Queens: 39