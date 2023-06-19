                 

News

Higgins' Concerto Grosso nominated for South Bank Sky Arts Award

Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' has been nominated for a Classical Music South Bank Sky Arts Award.

  The performance at the BBC Proms was conducted by Ryan Bancroft (Image copyright: Chris Christodoulou)

Monday, 19 June 2023

        

The ground-breaking musical collaboration between the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and Tredegar Band has been nominated in the Classical Music category of the prestigious 2023 South Bank Sky Arts Awards.

The nomination relates to the world premiere of Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto for Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' performed at the 2022 BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall to widespread critical acclaim.

Visionary work

It is the latest accolade for the composer, artists and composition — one that earlier this year saw it claim a 2023 Royal Philharmonic Society Award as 'Best Large Scale Work' — with the citation stating that it was "a visionary work that unites two great national traditions, unleashing extraordinary lyricism and energy."

The 27th South Bank Sky Arts Awards celebrate every genre of the arts, including Dance, Theatre, Pop, TV Drama, Film, Classical Music, Literature, Opera, Comedy and Visual Art.

There are just three nominations in each category, with the occasion hosted by presenter Melvyn Bragg.

Savoy Hotel

The awards ceremony will be held at the Savoy Hotel in London on Sunday 2nd July, where Gavin Higgins will be joined by representatives from the National Orchestra of Wales and Tredegar Band alongside the nominees in all other categories.

The Classical Music nominations includeâ€¯'Hive'â€¯by Sally Beamish also performed byâ€¯BBC National Orchestra of Walesâ€¯alongside the renowned harpist Catrin Finch also performed at Proms, and Manchester Collective & Abel Selaocoe'sâ€¯'The Oracle'.

Super stoked

Speaking about the latest recognition, Gavin Higgins told 4BR: "It's another brilliant recognition for a work that means such a great deal to me. Can't keep thanking the National Orchestra of Wales and Tredegar Band for playing it so well under Ryan Bancroft's fantastic direction. Just, super, super stoked!"

Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse added: "It was a real privilege to perform Gavin's work at the BBC Proms — a truly memorable occasion that as this latest nomination shows broke through boundaries to make such a huge impression."

Artistic excellence

Speaking about the awards, Melvyn Bragg said, "â€¦we once more celebrate the artistic excellence that our country has to offer, across the entire spectrum of the arts.

As reflected in the nominations, the British Arts are thriving and continue to shape our cultural landscape."

Director of Sky Arts, Phil Edgar-Jones added: "The South Bank Sky Arts Awards bring together the most incredible range of people across the arts all in one room.

It's a hotbed of creativity and testimony to the health of our vibrant arts sector and a demonstration of the power of the Arts to enrich our lives."

The Awards Ceremony takes place at The Savoy Hotel on Sunday 2nd July and will be broadcast on Wednesday 5th July (10.00pm) on Sky Arts, Freeview and streaming service NOW.

        

