Morley Best of Brass series announced

Hammonds, WFEL Fairey, Black Dyke, Grimethorpe, Brighouse & Rastrick, Flowers, Rothwell Temperance and GUS Band are on the programme at Morley Town Hall for the 2023/2024 Best of Brass series.

The popular Leeds Best of Brass series returns in September with the first of eight monthly concerts featuring leading UK bands.

An integral part of the musical attractions provided by Leeds Arts Events & Venues promoted by Leeds City Council the series is hosted at the Grade I listed Morley Town Hall.

Schedule

French Open champion Hammonds open things on Saturday 30th September, and will be followed by WFEL Fairey (Saturday 11th November).

2024 kicks off with Black Dyke (Saturday 13th January), followed by Grimethorpe Colliery (Saturday 10th February), followed by Brighouse & Rastrick (Saturday 9th March), Flowers (Saturday 13th April), Rothwell Temperance (Saturday 27th April) and GUS Band (Saturday 18th May).

Details:

The full season can be seen at:

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whats-on/?category=75&fbclid=IwAR1uQB8wEo8FX767p5IcPnn8RcCtyH_iHRbTa3IqQgfJG8C4p25Wd_4sLP8