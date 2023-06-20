Award winners at Haverhill

The Haverhill Band has presented its annual awards.

Band stalwart Richard Pannell was voted 'Bandsperson of the Year' following a poll of band members, whilst MD Paul Filby presented front row cornet player Jamie Clay with the 'Most Improved Player' accolade with percussionist Billie Farr claiming the 'Player of the Year' award.

Award winners

Paul Filby told 4BR: "There were several candidates for the 'Most Improved Player', but I decided that it should go to Jamie who very quietly goes about their playing and works diligently and consistently.

Billie has also shown great artistry and excellent leadership skills to be 'Player of the Year', whilst Richard was a most deserving 'Bandsperson of the Year'.