No more cheques in the registry post...

The Brass Band Players Registry will not accept cheque payments from 1st June.

The Brass Band Players Registry has announced that as from 1st June 2023 they will no longer accept payment via cheque, and therefore will require payment for transactions to be via bank transfer.

This will apply to all transactions as set out below:

Fees:

New Band Registration: £50.00

(All original New Player Registrations & Transfers are included with this fee. Bands will also need to pay for validation upon registering)

Annual Band Validation for 12 months: £85.00

Validation for 24 months: £140.00

New Player Registration (each): posted £8.00

New Player Registration (each): e-mailed £10.00

Transfer (each): £8.00

Replacement Cards (each — lost cards only): £10.00

Replacement Set of Registration Cards (lost set): £100.00

Appeal Fee: £70.00

Registration Card Cancellation: Free

Change of Player Name: Free

Change of Band Name: £75.00

Payment information:

Sort Code: 40-36-06

Account Number: 21458744

Please state the band name as payment reference

The registering Band is responsible for all postage costs

PO Box 53, Penarth, UK.

CF64 5XY

www.bbpregistry.com

office@bbpregsitry.com | @BBPRegistry | 02920 700943 (Option 2)