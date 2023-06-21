Swiss Open looks to classic works for title challengers

The 33rd Besson Swiss Open takes place in Luzern on Saturday 23rd September where ten bands will compete for the title at the magnificent KKL Konzertsaal.
The contenders will have to perform the set-work, 'Angels and Demons' by Peter Graham as well as their own-choice selection.
Own choice works
These come from a list of works by Eric Ball ('Journey into Freedom'); Derek Bourgeois ('Blitz'); Percy Fletcher ('An Epic Symphony'); Wilfred Heaton ('Contest Music'); Herbert Howells ('Pageantry'); George Lloyd ('Diversions on a Bass Theme' and 'English Heritage'); Philip Sparke ('The Year of the Dragon' and 'Variations on an Enigma') and Gilbert Vinter ('Spectrum').
There is a prize of 1,000CHF for the best own-choice performance as well as a special 500CHF prize for the 'Best flugel horn' on the set-work. Five judges will mark the performances with the highest and lowest score dropped to give a three judge average.
Defending champion
The defending champion is Brass Band Berner Oberland who will be faced with a strong line-up of rivals which include current Swiss National and European champion, Brass Band Trieze Etoiles as former winners Brassband Burgermusik Luzern, Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan and Wallberg Band. Making their first appearance this year is Paris Brass Band.
Cory at Gala Concert
The Gala Concert will feature Cory Band under MD Philip Harper with a programme that will include works as diverse as Verdi's 'Sicilian Vespers' and Dean Goffin's 'Rhapsodic Variations — My Strength, My Tower' to 'Birdland' and 'Dr Who Fantasy'.
The band will also take part in an open air concert earlier in the day.
Competing bands
Brass Band Trieze Etoiles
Brass Band Berner Oberland
Brassband Burgermusik Luzern
Brass Band Fribourg
Brass Band Luzern Land
Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan
Liberty Brass Band Ostschweiz
Oberaargauer Brass Band
Paris Brass Band
Wallberg Band