                 

*
banner

News

Swiss Open looks to classic works for title challengers

Ten bands will compete for the Swiss Open title in Luzern this September with Cory adding the Gala Concert entertainment.

Swiss Open
  Ten bands will compete for the title.

Wednesday, 21 June 2023

        

The 33rd Besson Swiss Open takes place in Luzern on Saturday 23rd September where ten bands will compete for the title at the magnificent KKL Konzertsaal.

The contenders will have to perform the set-work, 'Angels and Demons' by Peter Graham as well as their own-choice selection.

Own choice works

These come from a list of works by Eric Ball ('Journey into Freedom'); Derek Bourgeois ('Blitz'); Percy Fletcher ('An Epic Symphony'); Wilfred Heaton ('Contest Music'); Herbert Howells ('Pageantry'); George Lloyd ('Diversions on a Bass Theme' and 'English Heritage'); Philip Sparke ('The Year of the Dragon' and 'Variations on an Enigma') and Gilbert Vinter ('Spectrum').

There is a prize of 1,000CHF for the best own-choice performance as well as a special 500CHF prize for the 'Best flugel horn' on the set-work. Five judges will mark the performances with the highest and lowest score dropped to give a three judge average.

Defending champion

The defending champion is Brass Band Berner Oberland who will be faced with a strong line-up of rivals which include current Swiss National and European champion, Brass Band Trieze Etoiles as former winners Brassband Burgermusik Luzern, Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan and Wallberg Band. Making their first appearance this year is Paris Brass Band.

The defending champion is Brass Band Berner Oberland who will be faced with a strong line-up of rivals which include current Swiss National and European champion, Brass Band Trieze Etoiles4BR

Cory at Gala Concert

The Gala Concert will feature Cory Band under MD Philip Harper with a programme that will include works as diverse as Verdi's 'Sicilian Vespers' and Dean Goffin's 'Rhapsodic Variations — My Strength, My Tower' to 'Birdland' and 'Dr Who Fantasy'.

The band will also take part in an open air concert earlier in the day.

Competing bands

Brass Band Trieze Etoiles
Brass Band Berner Oberland
Brassband Burgermusik Luzern
Brass Band Fribourg
Brass Band Luzern Land
Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan
Liberty Brass Band Ostschweiz
Oberaargauer Brass Band
Paris Brass Band
Wallberg Band

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Swiss Open

Swiss Open looks to classic works for title challengers

June 21 • Ten bands will compete for the Swiss Open title in Luzern this September with Cory adding the Gala Concert entertainment.

Ebbw Valley

Ebbw Valley to look the part at Cheltenham

June 21 • Welsh First Section National Finalists hope to look as well as play the part at Cheltenham later this year thanks to help from generous donors.

Fairlop

Fairlop march towards Cheltenham

June 21 • Fairlop Brass has already enjoyed a memorable 2023 with the hope of more great days to come...

BB

No more cheques in the registry post...

June 21 • The Brass Band Players Registry will not accept cheque payments from 1st June.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN YOUTH BAND

Saturday 24 June • Pemberton Old Wigan Bands. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 25 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 26 June • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Mereside Brass -

Friday 30 June • St Luke's Church. Starion Road. Goostrey. Cheshire CW4 8PE

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band - Brass for YAS Charity Summer Concert

Saturday 1 July • St Austin's Theatre, 4 Wentworth Terrace, Wakefield WF1 3QN

Vacancies »

wantage silver band

June 19 • Wantage Band (L&SC Champ Section) led by new MD Chris King, are looking to appoint a first class euph or bari, position negotiable. Rehearsals every Wed 8pm and Sun 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR. The band are looking forward to summer engagements coming up!

The Marple Band

June 18 • The Marple Band are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Solo Baritone, Back Row Cornets and Tuned Percussion player to join our successful band. If you think you have what it takes to play in 2nd Section band, plea

Harlow Brass Band

June 17 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR / CONDUCTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top