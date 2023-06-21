Swiss Open looks to classic works for title challengers

Ten bands will compete for the Swiss Open title in Luzern this September with Cory adding the Gala Concert entertainment.

The 33rd Besson Swiss Open takes place in Luzern on Saturday 23rd September where ten bands will compete for the title at the magnificent KKL Konzertsaal.

The contenders will have to perform the set-work, 'Angels and Demons' by Peter Graham as well as their own-choice selection.

Own choice works

These come from a list of works by Eric Ball ('Journey into Freedom'); Derek Bourgeois ('Blitz'); Percy Fletcher ('An Epic Symphony'); Wilfred Heaton ('Contest Music'); Herbert Howells ('Pageantry'); George Lloyd ('Diversions on a Bass Theme' and 'English Heritage'); Philip Sparke ('The Year of the Dragon' and 'Variations on an Enigma') and Gilbert Vinter ('Spectrum').

There is a prize of 1,000CHF for the best own-choice performance as well as a special 500CHF prize for the 'Best flugel horn' on the set-work. Five judges will mark the performances with the highest and lowest score dropped to give a three judge average.

Defending champion

The defending champion is Brass Band Berner Oberland who will be faced with a strong line-up of rivals which include current Swiss National and European champion, Brass Band Trieze Etoiles as former winners Brassband Burgermusik Luzern, Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan and Wallberg Band. Making their first appearance this year is Paris Brass Band.

Cory at Gala Concert

The Gala Concert will feature Cory Band under MD Philip Harper with a programme that will include works as diverse as Verdi's 'Sicilian Vespers' and Dean Goffin's 'Rhapsodic Variations — My Strength, My Tower' to 'Birdland' and 'Dr Who Fantasy'.

The band will also take part in an open air concert earlier in the day.

Competing bands

Brass Band Trieze Etoiles

Brass Band Berner Oberland

Brassband Burgermusik Luzern

Brass Band Fribourg

Brass Band Luzern Land

Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan

Liberty Brass Band Ostschweiz

Oberaargauer Brass Band

Paris Brass Band

Wallberg Band