Groves honour for Hazlewood

The award-winning British conductor Charles Hazlewood has been presented with the prestigious Sir Charles Groves Prize for his outstanding contribution to the musical life of the UK.

He follows in the footsteps of many leading artists with the award recognising his work with the likes of the Philharmonia Orchestra and BBC Proms as well as artists as diverse as Nigel Kennedy, Goldie, Squarepusher and Wyclef Jean.

He has also authored, presented and conducted the music in multiple landmark films for BBC TV and Sky Arts, won three Sony Radio Academy Awards and was a recent Castaway on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.

Paraorchestra

Charles Hazlewood also founded and is Artistic Director of Paraorchestra: the world's first large-scale professional ensemble of virtuoso disabled and non-disabled musicians.

Based in Bristol it creates large-scale and dynamic music experiences, blending artforms and technology to create innovative new ways of experiencing orchestral music. Their ensembles feature professional disabled and non-disabled musicians, playing a mix of acoustic, analogue, digital, and assistive instruments.

Chief Executive of Making Music, Barbara Eifler recently presented the award to him at a special performance of Paraorchestra's 'SMOOSH!' at the Factory Project in East London.

No barriers

She stated: "We are delighted to be able to recognise an immensely talented artist who has done so much to broaden the perception of who can be a musician.

Barriers to creativity are not inside people, but in the world in which they find themselves. Here is someone who does not accept these barriers and shows us all how — and why — we should help remove them."

Joyous

Speaking on accepting the award Charles Hazlewood said: "I am beyond honoured (and feel thoroughly unworthy) to accept the Sir Charles Groves award.

I have had an utterly joyous life making music with a smorgasbord of brilliant people for over 30 years; it is its own reward, but to be recognised by Making Music is very special indeed."