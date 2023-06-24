                 

Funeral service for Simon Kinglsey

The funeral service for the respected trombone player Simon Kinglsey will be held on 29th June.

Kinglsey
Saturday, 24 June 2023

        

4BR has been informed that the funeral service for the respected trombone player Simon Kinglsey will be held on Thursday 29th June at noon, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wellingborough.

The family only will go on to the crematorium, although a farewell reception will commence from 1.00pm at The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough where everyone is welcome.

Bursary

Family flowers only are requested, although the family request that donations be made for a future trombone bursary in Simon's name at Gloucestershire Academy of Music.

Should you wish to contribute, please send a cheque to Gloucestershire Academy of Music, Barbican House, Gloucester GL1 2JF or visit www.glosacadmusic.org and click donate now and choose the option Simon Kingsley Memorial Bursary.

The family has thanked everyone for their kind support and heartfelt messages over the past few weeks.

        

