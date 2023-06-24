New additions to Wobplay platform

                 

There have been further additions to the growing library of CD releases and historic recordings now available on the Wobplay.com platform.

It follows the successful take -up of the new WobPlay.com app which is now available for iOS at the Apple app store and soon to go on Google Play for android devices.

You will need to subscribe at wobplay.com via your web browser before logging into the app to enjoy the best of brass, which enables you to stream hundreds of hours of audio and video in one place, including never-seen-before footage and live-streamed performances.

New additions

New additions are Kenneth Downie's 'Composer Playlist' — including performances of his celebrated test-piece 'St Magnus' by the International Staff Band and the rarely heard 'The Promised Land' by Cory Band conducted by Dr Robert Childs.

There is also the addition of Master Brass Volume Nine — which features highlights from the 1998 All England Masters Championships including the winning performance of 'Dances & Arias' by Brighouse & Rastrick Band, plus some fantastic Gala Concert playing from Foden's Courtois featuring Simone Rebello and Wingates Band.

