Report & Result: 2023 Morley March & Hymn Contest

Yorkshire Imperial led by Garry Hallas took a fine boot full of the silverware on offer at the popular Morley March & Hymn Contest on the weekend.
Their performances of 'The Wizard' march and the hymn tune 'Nearer My God to Thee' in coming second and first in their respective disciplines claimed their overall honours for a fourth time and also saw principal cornet Alan Fowler take the 'Best Soloist' prize. The band also won the opportunity to work with Brighouse & Rastrick star Tom Smith.
Smashing afternoon
Speaking about the victory on his Facebook page, winning MD Garry Hallas said: "It was a smashing afternoon. The rain stayed away, and the band put on a very decent show of our march and our hymn tune — and we also played okay whilst walking!
Heard lots of other great playing too with congratulations to Skelmanthorpe and Tewit Silver, not forgetting their youth band won all the prizes, plus the deportment overall. Well done too to Thoresby, Slaithwaite and Tingley and to the contest organisers."
Consistency
Imps' consistency over the two disciplines enabled them to beat fellow Yorkshire Championship Section rivals, who played 'The President' to take the individual march honours and 'Prelude on Lavenham' under conductor Martin Heartfield.
Welcome North of England visitors Tewit Silver was third, whilst 'Best Section' awards went to Thoresby Colliery, Slaithwaite, Tingley and Tewit Youth who had a fantastic day in claiming nearly as much silverware as the overall champion.
It was the 15th time that the contest has taken place with eight bands taking the opportunity to showcase their skills in a well-supported event.
Result:
Adjudicator: Jack Capstaff
Foot march and Deportment Prizes: Ian McElligott
March/Hymn Tune = Total
1. Yorkshire Imperial: 94/94 = 188
2. Skelmanthorpe: 96/91 = 187
3. Tewit Silver: 92/92 = 184
4. Thoresby Colliery: 91/89 = 180
5. Tewit Youth: 88/86 = 174
6. Drighlington: 90/83 = 173
7. Slaithwaite: 89/84 = 173
8. Tingley Band: 86/80 = 166
Best First Section Band (outside podium): Thoresby Colliery
Best Second Section Band (outside podium): Slaithwaite
Best Fourth Section Band (outside podium): Tingley
Best Youth Band: Tewit Youth
Best Contest March: Skelmanthorpe
Best Hymn Tune: Yorkshire Imperial
Best Foot March: Yorkshire Imperial
Best Deportment (Open): Tewit Youth
Best Deportment (Youth): Tewit Youth
Best Instrumentalist: Alan Fowler (cornet) — Yorkshire Imperial
Guest Soloist Prize: Tom Smith (Yorkshire Imperial)