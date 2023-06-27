Roof support for Abbey

Abbey Brass will help raise funds for roof repairs for a local theatre with their latest local concert appearance.

Abbey Brass, the newest brass band on the Isle of Wight will help raise funds for a local theatre with it latest concert.



They will perform at Trinity Theatre in Cowes on Saturday July 8th with the audience asked to contribute a donation at its conclusion to help with the fund raising for its roof repairs.

Delighted

Dinah Bowman, secretary of Cowes Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society which owns the theatre, said: "We are delighted that Abbey Brass are supporting our appeal with their first-ever concert at Trinity Theatre.

We are all looking forward to the auditorium coming alive to the wonderful sounds of a brass band."

Looking forward

In response, Band Chairperson Andy Croucher told 4BR: "As the newest band on the island we are determined to play our part in the communities across the island. The band is looking forward to performing a wide variety of music and there should be something for everyone."

Find out more: www.abbeybrass-iow.com